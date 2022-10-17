Star Wars characters have a habit of appearing again and again in new movies and TV projects. Animated characters are no different, and several fan-favorites made the journey from the Clone Wars to its successor Rebels.

Related:Every 'Star Wars Rebels' Season Ranked From Worst to Best

Many of those who showed up gave their support to the Rebel Alliance, like the Clone Wars veteran Captain Rex and freedom fighter Cham Syndulla. Others gave their services to the Empire, most notably the former Jedi who became the Grand Inquisitor. Then there were those like Hondo Ohnaka whose loyalty usually lay with the highest bidder.

Gregor

During the Clone Wars, Gregor was a member of the Clone Commandos, an elite group of special forces who were among the best soldiers in the Grand Army of the Republic. At some point in the war, he crash-landed on Abafar, and suffered from amnesia, forgetting he was a clone.

When the Specters meet up with the clones on Seelos, Gregor has become a little unhinged. Whether it's a result of removing his inhibitor chip, or just due to the sense of obsolescence many clones felt after the war ended is unclear. Gregor's lost none of his combat skill, though, and takes part in the liberation of Lothal, giving his life in the process.

Gobi Glie

The struggle to liberate Ryloth from Separatist control was a difficult one. While the clone army lead the attack, the Republic joined forces with the Free Ryloth movement under Cham Syndulla. Gobi Glie was Cham's lieutenant in the movement, and took part in the defense of Ryloth under Master Di, and the later counteroffensive by Republic forces.

Related:The Clones' 10 Best Moments from 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'

Surviving on Ryloth was tough at the best of times, as the planet was home to several species of savage beasts, and slavers often captured Twi'leks to sell. Rebels like Gobi spent decades living in hiding fighting the Separatists and the Empire. Gobi is fiercely loyal to his leader and receives Cham's trust in return.

Kalani

During the Battle of Onderon, the Separatists fought against Saw Gerrera and his partisans, with the droid army under the command of General Kalani. At the end of the war, when all CIS units were ordered to shut down, Kalani refused, believing the order to be a trap.

The ST-series droid commander spent more than a decade on Agamar, inside a crashed Dh-Omni supply vessel. When the Specters and Rex arrived looking for equipment, Kalani challenged the clone and Jedi to a final battle to see which side was really strongest, though the droid would join forces with the Rebels once Imperial troops began assaulting the planet.

Saw Gerrera

Some of what would become the Rebel Alliance was established during the Clone Wars, as rebels fought against the Separatist forces on their homeworlds. One of the most effective was Saw Gerrera, the partisan leader on Onderon. When Saw lost his sister during the conflict he became more extreme and turned to fighting the Empire after the war.

Related: 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars': 10 of the Best Arcs That Deserve A Spinoff

Although he was a successful partisan, Saw alienated other rebel factions with the vicious, uncompromising nature of his attacks. He wasn't concerned about using torture to get information, and was seen as a terrorist by rebels such as Mon Mothma, who believed he could turn public opinion against the Alliance.

Numa

While fighting on Ryloth, clone troopers Waxer and Boil came across Numa, a Twi'lek child whose parents had been killed by the Separatists. Uncertain what to do with her, they took her with them. Numa developed an attachment to the clones, calling them "nerra", the Twi'lek word for brother.

At some point, Numa joined the Free Ryloth movement under Cham Syndulla. He considered her one of his best fighters and brought her on the mission to capture the Imperial carrier orbiting Ryloth. When Cham went against Hera's plan and tried to destroy the carrier, Numa followed her commander's orders faithfully.

Hondo Ohnaka

During the Clone Wars, the pirate Hondo Ohnaka busied himself with profiting from the conflict. Despite this, Hondo always considered himself to be honorable, imagining he was a friend of Obi Wan. Years later, he meets Ezra Bridger and takes a liking to the young Jedi, helping him out on several occasions.

Related: 'Star Wars': 10 Best Cantina Aliens

Age seems to have mellowed Hondo a little. Though he still keeps an eye out for a quick profit, he's also willing to help others without any reward. During the Rebels' operation to liberate Lothal, Hondo agrees to go along with them, despite the mission's desperate nature, proclaiming he would do anything necessarty to help Ezra.

Commander Wolffe

Wolffe is a distinguished veteran of the Clone Wars, serving under Jedi Master Plo Koon. He lost an eye in the conflict, replacing it with his familiar bionic one. After the war, he manages to remove his inhibitor chip and ends up living in an old AT-TE walker with Rex and Gregor.

It seems he still has some loyalty to the Empire, as he sends a message to Agent Kallus when Kanan and the Rebels meet them on Seelos, though he later helps them destroy the Imperial AT-AT walkers. Though he doesn't immediately join the Rebellion, he agrees to help the Specters on their unsanctioned mission to free Lothal.

Bo-Katan Kryze

Image via Disney/Lucasfilm

Originally a member of Death Watch, Bo-Katan fought against her sister Satine's attempts to make Mandalore a pacifist society, believing strongly in their warrior heritage. When Maul defeats Pre Vizsla in combat, she refuses to accept the Sith lord's rule, working with Ahsoka to depose him.

When the Empire occupies Mandalore, Bo-Katan once again becomes an outcast as she fights the administration of Clan Saxon. When Sabine returns to Mandalore, she gives Bo-Katan the Darksaber, symbolizing her right to rule over the Mandalorian people and uniting them against the Empire.

Grand Inquisitor

The few Jedi who survived the initial slaughter of Order 66 had few choices. While most chose to go into hiding, a few joined the Empire as member of the Inquisitorius, an organization of Force sensitives tasked with hunting down the remaining Jedi.

Related:Vader's Jedi Hunters: 8 Inquisitors Ranked

One leader of the organization was the Pau'an Grand Inquisitor, a former Jedi Temple Guard during the Clone Wars, he was ruthless in his mission. After discovering Kanan's true identity he relentlessly pursued him and his new apprentice Ezra Bridger, until he met his end during a duel with the former Padawan.

Wulff Yularen

Though most of the Republic military was made up of clones and led by the Jedi, there were a few other officers who had served since before start of the war. One of the most capable was Admiral Wulff Yularen, who was often forced to follow Anakin Skywalker's plans against his better judgment.

When the Empire replaced the Republic, Yularen stayed loyal and would later transfer from the navy to the Imperial Security Bureau, serving as an intelligence officer. He was one of the Imperial officers who believed the Rebel agent Fulcrum was actually his former student ISB Agent Kallus.

Captain Rex

It's hard to think of a more important clone than Captain Rex. He served right through the Clone Wars, being present for many important battles, and served alongside Anakin and Ahsoka. He managed to overcome the effects of his inhibitor chip and successfully removed it.

Related: 10 Fan Favorite Star Wars Characters Introduced in 'The Clone Wars'

Rex chose to stay out of the Rebellion initially, going into retirement on Seelos. He joined them at Ahsoka's request, as the Rebels needed commanders with more battlefield experience to bring to the war. To begin with he had a rocky relationship with Kanan due to the clones' part in Order 66, though the two eventually grew to trust and respect each other.

Cham Syndulla

During the Clone Wars, Cham Syndulla proved to be a formidable fighter, refusing to submit even when his planet was overrun by Separatist forces. Although he eventually succeeded in routing the droids with Republic help, it was a short-lived victory, as his planet would soon be occupied by the Empire.

For most of his daughter Hera's life, Cham was fighting for his planet. As the Empire grew, Cham's relationship with his headstrong daughter became strained. While he focussed on liberating Ryloth, Hera believed they had to look at the bigger picture and work with the wider rebellion. Their disagreement would lead to Hera leaving to start her own rebel activity as captain of the Ghost.

Ahsoka Tano

Image via DisneyXD

Ahsoka spent much of the Clone Wars fighting on the front lines with her master Anakin Skywalker. She was a skilled Jedi but left the Order before her training was complete. She was targeted in Order 66 and went into hiding like most Force users.

She was an early contributor to the Rebel Alliance, working with Bail Organa as the secret agent Fulcrum feeding information to the rebels. She joined the Specters and Phoenix Cell after hearing about Ezra Bridger and helped train him. Her contribution to the Rebellion was cut short when she became lost on Malacore following her duel with Darth Vader.

Next:'Star Wars: Rebels' 10 Bravest Rebel Allies That Aren't The Ghost Crew