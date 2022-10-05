In honor of the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Hasbro has unveiled a brand new Vintage Collection figure that pays respect to one of the many Clone Troopers that captured the hearts of audiences two decades ago and Collider has the exclusive first images. The premium 3.75-scale figure depicts Havoc, one of the Clone ARC Commanders who met a tragic fate during the Battle of Kamino. Before his death, he served in Rancor Battalion with Commander Colt and oversaw clone cadets’ training on their homeworld, where he proved himself as a trusted soldier, worthy of promotion into the ranks of the ARC troopers. Collectors will be able to display the new figure in its beautiful packaging which was inspired by the original Kenner line and branded with the special 20th anniversary logo, or take him out of the packaging and re-enact the Battle of Kamino.

Hasbro's Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Arc Commander Havoc figure includes five entertainment-inspired accessories, which include a removable helmet. While the first images of the figure do not showcase Havoc sans helmet, It's safe to assume that, like the rest of the clones created from Jango Fett's DNA, this clone trooper will bear a striking resemblance to Temuera Morrison. Unlike other, more notable clone troopers from the series, Havoc only appeared in two episodes, but that doesn't negate the fact that the clone has plenty of fans ready to snatch up this collectible figure. Havoc will be available to pre-order exclusively at Walmart on October 6th at 10 AM ET, as part of their Walmart Collector Con, so collectors will want to set their alarms.

Havoc made his first appearance in "Clone Cadets," the Season 3 premiere of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, before meeting his end in "ARC Troopers," the following episode. During Asajj Ventress's surprise attack on Kamino, Havoc assigned fan-favorites Fives and Echo as snipers, while he and the other clone troopers protected the planet from the aqua droids. Havoc's death was a noble one, as he attempted to save 99 (a clone who was relegated to janitorial duty due to a genetic flaw that caused him to age) while they were under siege by droids. Who wouldn't want a collectible figure of such a noble clone trooper?

Like with many of the figures that Hasbro releases through Walmart, pre-orders go quickly, so on the ready when 10 AM ET rolls around on October 6th. While you'll be able to pre-order the figure then, Hasbro anticipates the figures will start shipping out in Spring 2023, leaving you with plenty of time to get your shelves prepared for the new addition. The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Arc Commander Havoc figure will be available to pre-order for $16.99 and is rated for ages 4 and up. Pre-order Havoc tomorrow at Walmart.

