The prequel trilogy has seen a newfound appreciation among Star Wars fans in the wake of a lackluster sequel trilogy. However, this love for the prequels was hardly the case when they were first released. Flashback to 2005, George Lucas's prequel trilogy vision had come full circle, with initial reactions being mixed at best. Fans were disappointed in how Anakin's turn to the dark side was handled, as well as how legacy and new characters alike were treated in the films. It seemed that the series had forever lost the magic that the original trilogy created. That is, until the release of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Set in between Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005), the show manages to fill in many of the gaps that the prequel trilogy left. The show follows Anakin Skywalker (voiced by Matt Lanter) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (voiced by James Arnold Taylor) as they fight back against the Separatist forces. The show not only fleshes out Obi-Wan and Anakin's relationship but also introduces new fan-favorites such as Anakin's padawan Ahsoka Tano and everyone's favorite clone leader, Captain Rex. The show makes Anakin Skywalker a truly compelling character, making his fall to the dark side all the more realistic and tragic. Star Wars: The Clone Wars has a lot to offer fans, from its characters to just pure fun Star Wars adventures. But a few episodes stand above the rest.

10 "Hostage Crisis"

Season 1, Episode 22

Before the show, Boba Fett would almost certainly be the first person that comes to mind when thinking of a bounty hunter. That is, until the debut of Cad Bane. Coruscant is one of the last places where one would expect a bounty hunter to infiltrate, considering it is the heart of the Galactic Republic and Jedi Order. However, Cad Bane manages to make a name for himself in "Hostage Crisis" by doing the virtually unthinkable. In an effort to free the nephew of Jabba the Hutt, Zero, from custody, he and his crew hold the Senate hostage, forcing Palpatine to release Zero in exchange for the lives of the senators.

This episode left viewers on the edge of their seats as Bane's plan proved to ultimately be successful, even with the unexpected presence of Anakin Skywalker in the building. Bane was not only able to subdue Anakin with the help of his crew, but also managed to seemingly outsmart Palpatine, the master of convoluted plans. "Hostage Crisis" is one of the most unexpected and thrilling episodes of the show, introducing a villain that is always a delight to see on screen.

9 "Carnage of Krell"

Season 4, Episode 10

The Battle of Umbara was one of the harder battles showcased in the show, in no small part due to the traitorous actions of Jedi General Pong Krell. This clone-centered arc raised many intriguing concepts, such as when it was justified for the clones to disobey direct orders. After receiving many flawed orders and terrible treatment from General Krell, "Carnage of Krell" is the climax of this iconic arc where the clones learn that Krell was working with the other side in order to sabotage the clones. Captain Rex and his fellow clones realize this and decide to take drastic action to remove Krell from command.

"Carnage of Krell" manages to have an explosive ending to a great story arc, with clones going against their Jedi general without Oeder 66. Only this time, the clones were fighting for what was right. This episode also tests the limits of loyalty, further cementing the clones as sentient beings rather than mere tools that blindly follow orders like battle droids. This episode manages to further develop the clones into characters that fans truly care about, making their fates all the more tragic.

8 "The Box"

Season 4, Episode 17

Image via Lucasfilm

Who knew that an episode dedicated to a Hunger Games-esque survival challenge between a disguised Obi-Wan and several other bounty hunters was something fans needed? Yet, "The Box" gripped fans from the moment the challenge was introduced. In an effort to get the jump on a plan to assassinate Chancellor Palpatine, the Jedi Council decided to fake Obi-Wan's death so that he could gain the trust of Cad Bane and criminal mastermind Moralo Eval, posing as bounty hunter Rako Hardeen. Having earned their respect, Kenobi is brought to the Box, where he, Bane, and several other bounty hunters are forced to undergo a series of life-threatening obstacles in order to be a part of the assassination plot.

On top of the already out of this galaxy concept of Obi-Wan posing as a bounty hunter, "The Box" never ceases to amaze, as each challenge is more difficult than the last. Not to mention, Kenobi as Hardeen takes center stage throughout the whole episode, which on its own is a treat to watch. The culmination of the episode also has the memorable moment of Cad Bane saving Kenobi from certain death, a moment which Bane probably loses sleep over once he finds out Hardeen's true identity. For someone who thinks blasters are "so uncivilized," Obi-Wan surely knows how to use one.

7 "Ghosts of Mortis"

Season 3, Episode 17

Image via Lucasfilm

Through the prequel trilogy, George Lucas really started to expand the lore of the Force by introducing the idea of there being a prophecy of a chosen one bringing balance to the Force. "Ghosts of Mortis" works to expand on this lore by putting emphasis on the prophecy through the literal embodiments of the Force. Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka are brought to the mysterious planet of Mortis, where they soon meet three cosmic beings: The Son, The Daughter, and The Father. It is soon after, Anakin and company learn that The Son represents the dark side and The Daughter represents the light side, with The Father maintaining balance between the two. However, The Father reveals that he is growing too old, and that it is Anakin's duty as the chosen one to take his place in order to maintain balance between his children. The Son does not take kindly to this and proceeds to show Anakin his future in order to get him on his side.

This episode gives fans insight into the Force that had not been done previously. Through the mythology of the Force, this episode lays the foundation for further exploration of the wonders of the Force, such as the World between Worlds that would be introduced in Star Wars: Rebels. The rather dark tone of "Ghosts of Mortis" highlights the dark future that awaits the trio. It serves as a grim reminder of the person Anakin will go on to be, and how, despite his best attempts to avoid this future, it is ultimately inevitable that he becomes Darth Vader in order to later bring balance to the Force alongside his son.

6 "Revenge"

Season 4, Episode 22

Image via Lucasfilm

Ever since the ladder-half of Season 3 teased the return of the fearsome Dathomirian, fans were on the edge of their seats to see Darth Maul again. His debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars certainly did not disappoint, as he was brought back to his former self with the help of his brother, Savage Oppress, and the witch, Mother Talzan. Over a decade after the events of Star Wars: Episode I - Phantom Menace (1999), Darth Maul is as fearsome as ever. In "Revenge," he devises a plan to snuff out the one person that has been on his mind since his defeat on Naboo: Obi-Wan Kenobi. After luring Kenobi to the planet Raydonia, Maul and Savage ambush the unsuspecting Jedi Master and take him prisoner, only escaping the wrath of the two brothers through the surprise appearance of Asajj Ventress.

The red Clone Wars logo at the start of the episode says everything about what the tone of the episode is going to be. Maul goes from being a silent, one-off villain in the prequels to being a fearsome foe hellbent on breaking the spirit of Obi-Wan. He shows that there are no limits to his ruthlessness, killing innocent people just to get Obi-Wan's attention. "Revenge" masterfully lays down the foundation for Maul in the rest of the series and beyond, as his reappearance would go on to haunt Kenobi far after their clash in this episode.

5 "Orders"

Season 6, Episode 4

Image via Lucasfilm

Battle after battle, Fives has been one of the clones that fans grew attached to through the series. That is what makes this episode all the more heartbreaking, as "Orders" follows Fives as he discovers that the Kaminoans had put inhibitor chips in all the clones from birth for some unknown reasons. Fives is taken to Coruscant as he insists on speaking with Chancellor Palpatine to discuss the matter with him. Unfortunately for him, Palpatine is the one who instructed that the chips be put in the clones in order to carry out Order 66, leading to Fives escaping the upper levels of Coruscant and fleeing to the Underground levels of the planet. He then attempts to contact Anakin Skywalker and Captain Rex as they are the only ones that he trusts with the information he has uncovered, but is soon killed by fellow clones.

What makes this episode one of the best in the series is that, for a moment, it feels as though Fives is about to expose Palpatine's plan. It is so heartbreaking as the audience knows how crucial this information he has really is, as it quite literally could have changed the trajectory of the galaxy at large. At the very least, Fives would not die in vain, as Rex and Ahsoka would later be saved by the information Fives discovered.

4 "The Lawless"

Season 5. Episode 16

Image via Lucasfilm

The phantom menace really came out of the shadows in this episode. In "The Lawless," Darth Maul conquers Mandalore as the new leader of Death Watch. With his newfound power, he captures Duchess Satine, knowing that Kenobi would undoubtedly rush to the rescue of his former love interest. Maul captures Kenobi and Satine and kills Satine in front of Kenobi, leaving him devastated and defeated. Maul had expanded his power so much that Palpatine decided to intervene personally to ensure that his former apprentice was no longer a threat to him or his plans.

"The Lawless" shows just how far Maul is willing to go in order to exact revenge. Instead of killing Kenobi when he has the chance, he opts to mentally break him by killing the woman he loves. Maul has not only taken the lives of one but two people close to Obi-Wan. If this wasn't already enough to make this episode one of the best, seeing Darth Sidious in action surely is. He barely breaks a sweat when fighting Maul and Savage, showing that his time behind a desk has not made him rusty in the slightest.

3 "Shattered"

Season 7, Episode 11

Image via Disney

One of the biggest questions since the start of Star Wars: The Clone Wars was how, or if, the show would deal with the tragic end of the Clone Wars. In the last season of the show, the final story arc is directly intertwined with the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. After a physically and emotionally tough battle against Maul. Ahsoka Tano was able to defeat him and reclaim Mandalore from his grasp. All seemed to be going well, until Rex got the infamous order from Palpatine, leading to Ahsoka fending off her former soldiers and friends while trying to turn Rex back to his normal self.

"Shattered" manages to keep the audience in immense suspense despite knowing that it was only a matter of time before Order 66 was executed. When Order 66 was shown in the prequel, it was a somber moment, but it didn't quite have the emotional connection it could have, since the clones had been disposable up until that point. However, after all that Ahsoka and Rex had gone through together as close friends during the war, it was devastating to see Rex fight with all he had to resist the inhibitor chip (the first clone to have done so, even if for just a few seconds). This episode not only had heavy emotional weight, but also added more meaning to one of the most tragic moments in the whole franchise.

2 "Sacrifice"

Season 6, Episode 13

Image via Disney+

Yoda, since his debut in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, has been a source of knowledge and wisdom when it comes to the Force. Even as a war general in the Clone Wars, Yoda would never miss a chance to teach his comrades a valuable lesson. This is what makes "Sacrifice" all the more intriguing, as it is Yoda who is the pupil for a change. After overcoming the obstacles thrown at him by The Whills, a group of celestial beings with infinite knowledge about the Force, he travels to Moraband, a planet that was once ruled by the ancient Sith. It is here that he faces three obstacles meant to tempt him, with the final one being a scenario where he has to choose between saving Anakin or discovering the true identity of Darth Sidious.

Even teachers can struggle when it comes to learning new things; Yoda is not an exception to this rule. "Sacrifice" highlights the inner temptations that Yoda has when it comes to learning who Sidious is and putting an end to the Clone Wars. However, when push came to shove, Yoda was able to let go of this desire and truly become one with the Force both in the present and later in death. While it is frustrating that Yoda was so close to preventing all the horror that would follow, his newfound attitude towards war was refreshing and reminiscent of the wise Yoda from the original trilogy. Sometimes, the Force works in mysterious ways.

1 "Victory and Death"

Season 7, Episode 12

Image via Disney+.

It is safe to say that the final story arc of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is easily one of the best storylines in all of Star Wars. Getting to know Ahsoka Tano and Rex throughout the series as they slowly became fan-favorite characters made fans wonder where exactly they were during the events of Revenge of the Sith and beyond. After Order 66 had begun, Ahsoka and Rex found themselves with a whole ship full of clones determined to carry out their orders at all costs. After a jaw-dropping escape sequence, Ahsoka and Rex were able to survive the onslaught and make it look as though they had died along with the rest of the clones.

This series finale ended in tragedy, with the only upside being that the two were able to survive Palpatine's plan. The clones, due to a single man's quest for power, transformed into the very things that they have been fighting since the start of the war: mindless droids blindly following orders. "Victory and Death" also shows how close Rex and Ahsoka truly became since their introductions, as both were willing to do whatever it took to protect one another, even if it meant going against their own friends. If that wasn't heartbreaking enough, Darth Vader visits the cruiser wreckage months later and finds the lightsaber that he gifted to Ahsoka at the start of the arc. Anakin's presence is felt for a brief moment under his suit as he ignites the lightsaber and takes it with him, not yet ready to part with this part of his past.

