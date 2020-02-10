Disney+ Lists 20 Essential Episodes of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Before Season 7 Arrives

If you’ve got Disney+, you not only have access to the seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars when it arrives this February 21st, you’ve also got the entirety of the six seasons so far at your fingertips. Maybe you haven’t watched the acclaimed animated series before, or maybe it’s been a while since you have and you need a refresher, but you just don’t have the time. You’re in luck! Disney+ has narrowed down the series’ 100+ episodes down to an “essential” 20.

The funny thing is that StarWars.com did the same thing just a few months ago, except that their list was an Essential 10 … and there’s not a lot of crossover between the two. The only episodes that pop up on both lists are “ARC Troopers”, “The Gathering”, and “The Wrong Jedi.” So I guess you can check out these three elites as the most most-essential. (Worth noting that the only Season 6 “Lost Missions” episode–Episode 13 “Sacrifice”–recommendation comes from the StarWars.com list.)

Here are the 20 “essential” episodes, according to a mysterious presence behind Disney+:

1×01: Ambush

1×05: Rookies

2×05: Landing at Point Rain

2×06: Weapons Factory

2×07: Legacy of Terror

2×08: Brain Invaders

2×12: The Mandalore Plot

2×13: Voyage of Temptation

3×02: Arc Troopers

4×21: Brothers

4×22: Revenge

5×06: The Gathering

5×01: Revival

5×14: Eminence

5×15: Shades of Reason

5×16: The Lawless

5×17: Sabotage

5×18: The Jedi Who Knew Too Much

5×19: To Catch a Jedi

5×20: The Wrong Jedi

Now, what we can glean from these essential eps is two things: A focus on the Mandalore storyline (and perhaps more about the legendary Darksaber), as well as a replay of Darth Maul’s greatest hits. Expect those two plotlines to factor into the final season when it arrives on February 21st, as well as plenty more in store for Ahsoka Tano.