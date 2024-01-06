Ever since Obi-Wan Kenobi (Sir Alec Guinness) described the force to Luke Skwyalker (Mark Hamill) way back in A New Hope, Star Wars fans have pondered what the Jedi Order looked like during the height of its powers. Although the Star Wars prequel trilogy introduced some of the other Jedi Masters that served during the height of the Galactic Republic, these characters were mostly kept on the sidelines as the films focused on the relationship between a younger Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). However, Dave Filoni’s animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars helped spotlight some of these background characters and finally give them the leading roles that they deserved.

Although The Clone Wars eventually focused itself on the characters Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker), the show used an inventive anthology format in order to flesh out some of the supporting heroes. Some of the best episodes didn’t even feature Anakin, Obi-Wan, or any of the classic characters. It showed that the Star Wars universe had stories to tell that weren’t connected to the Skywalker saga, and that not every Jedi had the same perspective on the war. Here are the most underrated Jedi from The Clone Wars, ranked.

10 Eeth Koth

Voiced by Christopher Edgerly

Although the Jedi Master Eeth Koth was first introduced in Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace as one of the Jedi Council members, it wasn’t until The Clone Wars that fans finally got to see him in action. In the episode “Grievous Intrigue,” Koth is targeted by the villainous droid general (Matthew Wood) and his Separatist forces. Although Koth puts up a good fight in defense, Grevious’ skills with a weapon are unmatched. Koth is captured and used as bait by Grievous to draw in Anakin and Obi-Wan.

Despite his limited screen time, Koth shows resilience in the face of a ruthless enemy. He’s a character who has gotten the expansion that he deserves in some of Star Wars’ extended universe content. In the Darth Vader comic book series, Koth manages to survive Order 66 until Vader tracks him down and eliminates him. Koth's resistance against such memorable dark side force users makes him one of the bravest leaders to sit on the Jedi Council; he certainly does sit around for meetings and discussions.

9 Quinlan Vos

Voiced by Al Rodrigo

Quinlan Vos is one of the more unique Jedi characters in the Star Wars universe. Vos first became a fan favorite due to his appearances in the now “non-canon” Republic comic book series; he was brought into the official canon when he helped Obi-Wan track down Ziro the Hutt (Corey Burton) in the episode “Hunt for Ziro.” Vos is a master tracker and isn’t afraid to lean into the darker aspects of the force; he even teams up with Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) in the spinoff novel Dark Disciple.

Although Vos’ fate in the aftermath of The Clone Wars is unknown, he clearly left an impression on the other Jedi that served alongside him during the conflict. Obi-Wan briefly mentions him in an episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Vos' nontraditional approach to the Jedi teachings and refusal to follow standards and protocol make him an interesting foil for Kenobi to work with in one of The Clone Wars' most engaging story arcs.

8 Even Piell

Voiced by Blair Bess

Although Even Piell’s short, diminutive stature suggests that he may have some connection to Yoda’s species, he is actually a member of the “Lannik” species. While Yoda may have spent a majority of The Clone Wars sitting in the Jedi Council chambers during debate sessions, Even Piell was on the front lines leading the Republic Army. Piell is captured by the Separatists and held hostage in a high-security prison facility in the episode “The Citadel.” This prompts Anakin, Ahsoka, Obi-Wan, and Rex to lead a mission to save him.

Although Piell ultimately dies during his escape in the episode “Citadel Rescue,” he ensures that his mission is completed. He passes along an important piece of information about the Republic Army’s hyperspace routes to Ahsoka so that it can be used by future Jedi heroes. Self-sacrifice is an important theme within the Star Wars franchise, and Piell's wiligness to lay down his life shows his infinite devotion to the Jedi Order's principals.

7 Luminara Unduli

Voiced by Olivia D’Abo

A Jedi Master of considerable experience, Luminara Unduli played an important role in leading the Republic Army’s mission to capture powerful Separatist leaders, including Nute Gunray. Although Unduli underestimates Ventress’ abilities when they cross paths in the episode “Cloak of Darkness,” she is able to team up with Ahsoka to defeat the Sith acolyte. She continued to serve as Ahsoka’s mentor, even when her own padawan, Barriss Offee, turned to the dark side of the force.

Voicing Unduli served as a great comeback role for Olivia D’Abo, an actress whose talents have been underestimated ever since her breakout role in Noah Baumnach’s 1995 directorial debut Kicking & Screaming. The greatest virtue that the Jedi have is their ability to accept change, and Unduli certainly goes through a major shift in personality. Although she sadly does not survive Order 66, Unduli recognized the great danger that the Republic was under, and attempted to retain the Jedi’s intent on peacekeeping.

6 Jocasta Nu

Voiced by Flo DiRe

The Jedi Order values knowledge above everything else, and nothing is more important than keeping the secrets of the force protected within the halls of the Jedi Temple. The Jedi Master Jocasta Nu was first introduced in Star Wars: Episode II- Attack of the Clones as the archivist that gives Obi-Wan an important piece of information about Count Dooku’s (Chistopher Lee) operation on Kamino. The Clone Wars gave her a larger role, allowing her to become a mentor to Ahsoka as she continued her training.

Although Nu is a Jedi Master with an incomparable knowledge of the order’s history, her more action-packed days are behind her. Nu is overwhelmed by the bounty hunter Cad Bane when he plans a heist on the Jedi Temple during the episode “Holocron Heist.” Yoda often mentions that a Jedi's greatest skill is passing along what they have learned, and now was able to help instruct the next generation of Jedi with her knowledge of their history.

5 Aayla Secura

Voiced by Jennifer Hale

Aayla Secura was one of the Jedi Masters who helped rescue Obi-Wan, Anakin, and Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman) from Geonosis in Attack of the Clones, but that was hardly her only impressive mission. In The Clone Wars, Secura is portrayed as a veteran leader, who despite her experience in combat, always pursues a peaceful solution. Secura helps Anakin and Ahsoka defend a group of innocent villagers from the separatist leader Lott Dod (George Takei) in the episodes “Jedi Crash” and “Defenders of the Peace.”

Despite her talents as a warrior, Secura's compassion for the villagers among the Jedi's protection shows her empathetic qualities. Although Secura proves herself to be an intelligent, brave Jedi leader, the betrayal of the clone troopers leads to her demise in Star Wars: Episode III- Revenge of the Sith. She is sadly not one of the Jedi Masters who survived Order 66.

4 Yaddle

Voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard

The Jedi Master Yaddle immediately caught the attention of fans when she first appeared in The Phantom Menace; at that point in the franchise’s history, she was the only other known member of Yoda’s species. Although Yaddle talks with a normal speaking pattern, she is just as powerful and wise of a Jedi Master as Yoda is.

Although Yaddle’s backstory was shrouded in mystery, the 2022 Diseny+ spinoff series Tales of the Jedi revealed her unfortunate fate. Yaddle had confronted Dooku about his decision to leave the Jedi Order, but he unfortunately chose to kill her in order to complete his training with Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid). It’s a tragic secret that reveals Yaddle’s wisdom as a leader. While she recognized that the Jedi Council itself had flaws, Yaddle made attempts to prevent Dooku from succumbing to the dark side that had seduced so many Jedi before him.

3 Tera Sinube

Voiced by Greg Baldwin

Although many of the most memorable Jedi characters in The Clone Wars had previously been introduced in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, the Jedi Master Tera Sinube was created directly for the series. Although Sinube is an elder Jedi Master who has been with the order for generations, he proves that he is not past his prime. Sinube helps Ahsoka uncover her lightsaber after it is stolen by a thief in the episode “Lightsaber Lost.” The experience taught Ahsoka an important lesson about patience and expectations.

Although Sinube became a fan favorite after his first few appearances, he is not yet among the animated characters that have been reintroduced in live action. Nonetheless, he’s an interesting character who manages to change Ahsoka’s expectations of what a great Jedi could be. Sinube’s patience and quiet confidence shows a different side of heroism that has just as much value in the Star Wars franchise.

2 Kit Fisto

Voiced by Phil Lamarr

Ever since Kit Fisto gave his signature smirk during the battle of Geonosis in Attack of the Clones, it was clear that he was a very different type of Jedi Master with a keen sense of humor. Prior to Filoni’s series, Fisto was given a more significant role in Genndy Tartakovsky’s groundbreaking limited series Star Wars: Clone Wars. Fisto’s ability to breathe underwater allowed him to help defend the aquatic planet of Mon Cala from an attack by the Separatists.

The Clone Wars expanded on Fisto’s role by introducing his former padawan, Nahdar Vebb (Tom Kenny), who becomes a Jedi Knight. Unfortunately, Fisto learns that war has changed Nahdar, turning him into an aggressive warrior who values combat skills over patience, respect, and kindess. Nahdar unfortunately dies at the hands of General Grievous in the haunting episode “Lair of Grievous.”

1 Shaak Ti

Voiced by Tasia Valenza

The Jedi Master Shaak Ti has one of the most important roles in the Jedi Order; she trains the young clone cadets in order to prepare them for military service. Although the Jedi Order has struggled to justify waging a war with a clone army, Ti shows compassion to the clones and becomes a maternal figure to them. In the episode “Clone Cadets,” Ti helps prepare a group of young cadets by teaching them to work as a team.

Ti also helps to defend the clone’s homeworld of Kamino against an attack by Grievous and Ventress in the episode “ARC Troopers,” one of the few The Clone Wars episodes to be hit with censorship. The Jedi Order’s relationship with the clone troopers under their command makes for one of the most interesting themes of The Clone Wars. They’re ultimately both victims of Palpatine’s evil plan, and Ti is one of the few figures within the series that recognizes that the clones had no choice in their role.

