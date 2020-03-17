‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ TV Spot Teases New Disney+ Episode, Return of Ahsoka

For all the hype The Mandalorian is getting as a Disney+ Star Wars series, y’all are sleeping on the seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The acclaimed series from Dave Filoni ran for five seasons on Cartoon Network, then a sixth season on Netflix — all the while taking the fraught mythology of the Star Wars prequels and expanding upon them effortlessly. Now, Disney+ is home to the seventh and final season, and they just released an awesome TV spot for episode 5, promising the return of beloved fan favorite.

Ahsoka Tano, voiced by Ashley Eckstein, is back. She’s connecting with an aspiring pilot and her sister to help build some curious droids — and she’s choosing to keep her Jedi past a secret. I have a feeling, based on the clean, crisp, and beautiful action featured in this spot — not to mention the fact that Ahsoka can’t help but drop gems like “In my life when people need you, you help them” — her Jedi secrets cannot be kept secret for too terribly long. Ahsoka is a phenomenal character to the Star Wars mythos, one that has sparked lots of joy and inspiration in fans — so much so that she got a voice cameo in Rise of Skywalker. To see her return to the franchise that made her is thrilling stuff, indeed. Baby Yoda could never.

Check out the rollicking TV spot for the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars below. The new episode comes to Disney+ March 20. For more on the show, check out our review of the premiere. Plus: remember when Forest Whitaker played Saw Gerrera in Rogue One?