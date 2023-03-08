“The grass is always greener on the other side,” as they say, and that’s just as true for movies as anything else. When a feature film disappoints us, it’s easy to wonder about the various ways it could’ve been better and fulfilled our expectations. That’s especially true of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a movie that tried so hard to appease fans but just left everybody feeling frustrated and tired instead. Given that director Colin Trevorrow was originally set to direct an earlier version of this project, it’s inevitable that people would start contemplating how his take on the finale to the Star Wars sequel trilogy may have been not only different but superior to what we got.

Trevorrow’s Star Wars in Its Earliest Days

The saga of Trevorrow’s Star Wars exploits begin back in August 2015, when this Jurassic World director was hired to helm this feature before Star Wars: The Force Awakens even opened in theaters. Lucasfilm’s choice of directors for brand-new Star Wars movies was, save for Rian Johnson, fixated on getting people who had experience launching big blockbusters (see: J.J. Abrams, Gareth Edwards). Trevorrow fit the bill in this regard given how much of a massive hit Jurassic World was. With this news, each film in the Sequel Trilogy had a director. The path for the future was set.

By the time the next year rolled around, Trevorrow was revealed to be working closely with The Last Jedi helmer Rian Johnson to make sure there was a graceful transition between their respective Star Wars movies. Given that the feature was years away from being released, not to mention that Trevorrow was busy directing the 2017 movie The Book of Henry, there wasn't much to talk about yet, though Trevorrow would confirm before the year ended that he harbored plans to shoot his planned Episode IX on 65mm film.

The tragic passing of Carrie Fisher in December 2016 revealed further details about what Trevorrow was planning for his Episode IX, namely that Fisher would've had a massive role in the feature. This meant Trevorrow's plans would need to be tweaked, though his ongoing commitment to Star Wars was reinforced through, of all things, an Instagram video shared by Josh Gad in February 2017, where Trevorrow jokingly asked Star Wars leading lady Daisy Ridley for any information about her character Rey. In May 2017, Trevorrow's Star Wars was set for a May 24, 2019 release date, with Disney clearly hoping that this title could finally launch in the late-May timeframe that The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi were both previously scheduled to open in yet forced to vacate.

Just five months before the planned January 2018 start date for Trevorrow's Star Wars movie, Jack Thorne was hired to rewrite his screenplay. Though an odd occurrence given how close principal photography was, Thorne's presence didn't seem to initially be a reason for concern. In hindsight, though, his hiring was an ominous harbinger of things to come, as just a few weeks after this news, Trevorrow walked away from Star Wars. Two years to the month he had been first hired for this gig, Lucasfilm announced that it and Trevorrow had too drastic of colliding visions for this motion picture. The only choice was to find a new filmmaker for the project.

The Aftermath of Trevorrow’s Leaving

Colin Trevorrow’s departure from Episode IX came just two months after Phil Lord and Chris Miller were exiled from Solo: A Star Wars Story, not to mention roughly a year after Tony Gilroy took over reshoots from director Gareth Edwards on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. It’s impossible to say what was going on at Lucasfilm in this era specifically, but publicly, it was clear there were significant problems going on with this studio’s ability to maintain many of its directors. Trevorrow’s departure was especially strange, though, considering the close ties he’d had with brass like Kathleen Kennedy for years at that point.

Later reports indicated that Trevorrow's leaving had to do with his screenplays not satisfying Lucasfilm brass, while a subsequent rewrite from Thorne didn't solve all of Lucasfilm's concerns. The decision was then made to just start from scratch on Episode IX with a new filmmaker. In the wake of this news, a pair of franchises ended up recruiting old favorite filmmakers instead of entrusting new talent with famous characters. Trevorrow went back to the Jurassic World franchise for Jurassic World Dominion while J.J. Abrams swooped in to take over Episode IX.

Normally, that might be the end of this story. But unlike many other unseen features, let alone movies as high-profile as a Star Wars blockbuster, the general public has been able to get an expansive look at what Trevorrow and company were planning to do with this cosmic production.

The leaked Episode IX script

At the start of 2020, just a month after The Rise of Skywalker opened, a script for Trevorrow's Star Wars movie, entitled Star Wars: Duel of the Fates, leaked online while a deluge of concept art for this movie also made its way to the internet. Much smarter folks than I, like YouTuber Jenny Nicholson, have already done in-depth reviews of what the screenplay entailed, but it included elements like a return to the planet Coruscant, a romance between Rey and Poe, Kylo Ren being haunted by a darker Force ghost version of Luke Skywalker, and a climax where Rey duked it out with Ren blindfolded.

There’s a lot to like in this screenplay, including how it feels like a more organic extension of its predecessor (Rose Tico actually shows up quite a bit, thank goodness!) and some incredibly fun sequences, namely involving BB-8. The eventual darker transition for Kylo Ren also feels more in tune with the first two installments of the Sequel Trilogy, which often coded the character as being analogous to either a school shooter or an abusive spouse. Palpatine also is not around here while Finn gets a much more pronounced role in the story. Unfortunately, there’s also lots of clumsy dialogue in here, ham-fisted references to vintage Star Wars material (like an inexplicable Bossk cameo), and a terrible romance between Poe and Rey.

Image via Universal

Trevorrow’s track record as a director also has to make one pause on whether he could’ve pulled off the better elements of this script, let alone diluted the negative aspects. Trevorrow’s most recent three features (a pair of Jurassic World movies and The Book of Henry) contain some evocative ideas conceptually, but they’re often tonally messy motion pictures too beholden to the past to soar. His lack of progression as an artist from the first to the third Jurassic World installments seemed to indicate that whatever promise there was in the original Episode IX screenplay might’ve been diluted once the film was finished.

Still, there’s nothing wrong with being enchanted by an unrealized film and there are certainly enough intriguing elements of Trevorrow’s Episode IX to make one believe it could’ve been at least a slight improvement over The Rise of Skywalker. Trevorrow has been very sanguine about the whole experience in retrospective interviews and doesn’t seem to be too enamored with a big motion picture that got away. Even if he’s moved on, though, it’s doubtful Star Wars fans will stop exploring what could’ve been when it comes to Episode IX anytime soon.