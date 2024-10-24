Reylo fans rejoice! Your shipping fantasies for Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) are fantasies no longer, as a new Star Wars comic has officially codified the characters' romantic feelings for each one another into canon. Ever since the contentious release of Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, one of the most hotly debated topics was and continues to be the climactic kiss between Rey and Kylo, with some calling it obviously romantic and others calling it purely platonic. Now, we have a definitive answer, and we have Marvel Comics to thank for that.

Today, Marvel Comics has shared a first look at Star Wars: Legacy of Vader - a new comic book series that aims to bridge the gap between Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. Though the comic itself may be named after Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), writer Charles Soule's new comic primarily follows Supreme Leader Kylo Ren as he tries to unlock the secrets of his late grandfather. His journey takes him to the lava planet of Mustafar, best known as the location of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Obi-Wan Kenobi's (Ewan McGregor) duel from Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, where he finds Darth Vader's since abandoned castle.

So, how does Rey factor into all of this? Well, the first issues of Star Wars: Legacy of Vader will reportedly confirm that Kylo Ren's romantic feelings began long before The Rise of Skywalker. Mark Paniccia, senior editor at Marvel Comics, even posted a Tweet that teases what fans can expect with a snippet from the comic's script, which explicitly states that Kylo Ren "fell in love with another Force user named Rey, who subsequently rejected him".

Reylo Being Canon Puts an End to Years of Debate in the 'Star Wars' Fandom

Love it or hate it, Reylo is officially canon now, thus putting years of debate to a well-deserved rest. Since their first appearances in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, fans have consistently wondered if the main hero and the main villain of the sequel trilogy would enter a romantic relationship. Actor and Star Wars superfan Josh Gad even weighed in on the debate in the past, saying "if you're going to be at a place in your relationship where you have such a strong connection you can use the force to FaceTime each other, I'm rooting for you". Perhaps this romantic relationship will be expanded upon further in Daisy Ridley's upcoming Rey Skywalker spin-off film, which is set to continue the hero's story where The Rise of Skywalker left off.

Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker is available to stream on Disney+. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

