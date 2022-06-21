While little is known about the next Star Wars movie, audiences won't need to venture far to find new stories in the beloved universe. The streaming service Disney+ has various projects in the works that are sure to satisfy fans from the comfort of their living rooms.

RELATED: 9 Important 'Star Wars' Events That Lead to 'Obi-Wan' (Including 'Clone Wars' and Rebels'

At the moment, there are a dozen Star Wars projects announced for Disney+, with more likely to be in the pipeline. From LEGO specials to animated anthologies to returning favorites, here's the rundown on every single Star Wars project coming to the home of all things Disney.

LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation

Image via Lucasfilm

One of several projects announced at this year's Star Wars Celebration, LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation will be the third LEGO Star Wars special made for Disney+. Taking place after The Rise of Skywalker, the special will follow Rey, Finn, and the rest of the Resistance as they embark on a family vacation.

RELATED: 7 LEGO Star Wars Specials to Watch Before Playing 'LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga'

The special includes a fantastic cast, from Star Wars veterans like Billy Dee Williams and Dee Bradley Baker to newcomers like musician Weird Al Yankovic. Promising plenty of laughs, LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation is sure to please fans of all ages when it arrives in our galaxy on August 5.

Andor (2022)

Image via Lucasfilm

The next series to come from the Star Wars galaxy, Andor follows the story of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), five years before his introduction in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Helmed by Bourne writer Tony Gilroy, the show will see a grittier side to the Rebel Alliance, still in its infancy.

Andor comes to Disney+ on August 31 and will run for twelve episodes in its first season. Cast members include familiar faces like Forest Whitaker and Genevieve O'Reilly, as well as new additions like Stellan Skarsgård and Fiona Shaw. A second season is confirmed and looks to begin shooting this fall.

The Bad Batch Season Two (2022)

Fans who prefer the animated side of the Star Wars galaxy won't have to wait too long for the next chapter in the story of Clone Force 99. Season two of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will blast its way onto screens September 28, 2022.

A trailer for the series at Star Wars Celebration showcased the Bad Batch's return, complete with each character sporting new looks. Season two will also see some old favorites in the Star Wars saga return, including the Jedi Wookiee Gungi, clone Commander Cody, and the evil Emperor Palpatine.

Tales of the Jedi (2022)

The Bad Batch won't be the only piece of animated Star Wars viewers have to look forward to. Tales of the Jedi arrives in the fall of this year, and aims to delve deeper into the stories of two vastly different Jedi: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku.

The anthology series will run for six episodes, with Ahsoka's story showcasing several formative moments in her life, and Dooku's depicting his slide into darkness. Characters like Yoda, Anakin Skywalker, and Qui-Gon Jinn will also be along for the ride, with the latter being voiced by both Liam Neesonand his son.

The Mandalorian Season Three (2023)

Image via Lucasfilm

With The Book of Boba Fett reuniting the Mandalorian with Grogu, audiences are excited to see what's in store for the next chapter of this story. It won't be long before that story is told when The Mandalorian comes back for its third season in February 2023.

Season three promises not just the return of Din Djarin, but also of Greef Karga and Bo Katan, the latter of whom will play a pivotal role in the season's story. Exclusive footage showcased at Star Wars Celebration revealed several details as well, including a visit to Mandalore, and plenty of Mandalorians joining the fight.

Star Wars Visions Volume 2 (2023)

Star Wars: Visions dropped on Disney+ last fall, and presented the Star Wars universe told through the lenses of numerous Japanese animation studios. A second volume, scheduled for release in the Spring of 2023, will have a slightly different approach.

Revealed at this year's Star Wars Celebration, volume two will feature animations from all over the world, including the United States, Japan, South Africa, and many more. While no particular studios have been attached to the series yet, the new season will continue the first's mission of showcasing Star Wars through the eyes of different artists.

Young Jedi Adventures (2023)

Image via Disney+

You're never too young to fall in love with Star Wars. Coming to both Disney+ and Disney Junior in the Spring of 2023, Young Jedi Adventures will be the first Star Wars series made with preschoolers in mind.

Set in the High Republic era, the show will follow Younglings as they train to become great Jedi Knights, learning lessons like patience and friendship throughout their journeys. Little else is known about the series, which was revealed during Star Wars Celebration 2022.

Ahsoka (2023)

Image via Lucasfilm

Arguably the most popular character to come out of Star Wars animation, Ahsoka Tano will be getting a live-action series of her own very soon. Featuring Rosario Dawson as the former Jedi, as well as the same creative team behind The Mandalorian, the show is currently in the middle of filming, with a planned release in 2023.

RELATED: 10 Star Wars Who Haven't (And Should) Make The Jump To Live-Action

Though little is known about the story of the series, already it has amassed quite the cast. Natasha Liu Bordizzo will portray Star Wars Rebels character Sabine Wren, while Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker. Other cast members include Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, and Ivanna Sakhno.

Skeleton Crew (2023)

It seems like the world of The Mandalorian just keeps getting bigger and bigger. Skeleton Crew, helmed by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and featuring Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau in producer roles, is the latest new addition to this corner of the Star Wars galaxy.

Coming to Disney+ sometime in 2023, the show is set a few years after the events of Return of the Jedi, and focuses on four children that get lost deep in space. The series will invoke a tone similar to 1980s coming-of-age films and will be accessible to fans of all ages, not just children.

The Acolyte (2023)

One of the more mysterious projects in the works, The Acolyte comes from the mind of Russian Doll showrunner Leslye Headland and will be a thriller set at a point in the Star Wars timeline never before seen on screen.

RELATED: 10 Most Memorable Jedi and Sith From The 'Star Wars' Expanded Universe

Set 100 years before The Phantom Menace, the show follows the titular Acolyte during the last days of the High Republic. While a release date is currently unknown, the series will consist of eight episodes, and Amandla Stenberg is slated to appear as a major character.

Lando (TBA)

While Solo: A Star Wars Story received a mixed reaction upon its 2018 release, one thing virtually everyone agreed on is that Donald Glover was fantastic as a young Lando Calrissian. To the joy of many, the future administrator of Cloud City will be getting a Disney+ show of his own.

Announced during Disney's Investor Day in 2020, little is known about the project thus far, other than the fact that Dear White People creator Justin Simien is developing the series. Even Glover's involvement in the series has never been confirmed outright, likely due to his busy schedule.

A Droid Story (TBA)

Droids have always been a favorite to many Star Wars fans, yet they have rarely ever been given the spotlight on screen. Announced back in 2020, Star Wars: A Droid Story sounds like a Star Wars project unlike anything else thus far.

A collaboration between Lucasfilm's animation division and Industrial Light & Magic, A Droid Story will be a special that focuses on everyone's favorite duo, C-3PO and R2-D2. Little else is known about the project, but it isn't out of the question to assume Anthony Danielswill reprise his role as the golden protocol droid.

NEXT: 'Star Wars' and 7 More Famous Movies and TV Series That Almost Didn't Get Made