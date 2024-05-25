The Big Picture Commander Doom is introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but the character was inspired by Marvel's Doctor Doom.

Each clone in the series has unique colors and symbols on their armor, giving them their own personality.

Commander Thorn is another Marvel-inspired clone resembling Thor, showcasing the creativity behind the Grand Army of the Republic.

Even decades after its release, Star Wars: The Clone Wars never ceases to amaze. The Star Wars animated series is filled with in-universe Easter eggs and tidbits for fans, especially among the clones that make up most of its character roster. The Grand Army of the Republic is a never-ending source of amazement for the audience, given the creativity with which these characters (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) were created. Still, the writers sometimes sought inspiration outside the galaxy far, far away to build new clones, including the Marvel universe. One clone, in particular, has a very striking name and appearance, directly connected to a certain Latverian villain.

Clone Commander Doom Is Introduced in One of The Best Arcs In ‘The Clone Wars’

The first episodes of Season 6 of The Clone Wars had the difficult task of keeping up the series' pace after Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) exited the Jedi Order in Season 5. Surprisingly enough, not only did they accomplish that, but it became known as one of the best arcs in the series, the "Clone Conspiracy" arc. And it's this arc's very first episode, "The Unknown," that introduces Commander Doom as the clone leader in the division of the army under twin Jedi Generals, Tiplee and Tiplar (both voiced by Anna Graves).

In "The Unknown," the Jedi lead the Republic army during the Battle of Ringo Vinda, a ring-like space station surrounding a whole planet. After many rotations, General Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) and his 501st Legion are sent to aid Tiplee and Tiplar, who have been unable to break through the Separatists' defenses, led by Admiral Trench (also Baker). During the battle, one of the clones under Skywalker's command, Clone Trooper Tup, is suffering from constant headaches and claims he has not been himself to one of his peers, ARC Trooper Fives. Still, Fives presses Tup to continue as they are nearly conquering Trench's defenses.

Skywalker devises a plan separating the three generals, having them reunite close to the Separatist command center. It works, but when they reconvene, Tup loses control of himself. He approaches Tiplar while calling her "Jedi" with disdain, also repeating that "good soldiers follow orders," and shoots her point-blank, instantly killing her. This makes the Republic army lose focus and momentum, and Skywalker orders them to fall back. He also orders Fives to take Tup into custody to answer for what he did. What happened to Tup is that the chip implanted into his brain at birth to ensure Palpatine's (Tim Curry) control during Order 66 malfunctioned. This led Tup to have Order 66 issued at the wrong time, and, having a Jedi, Tiplar, in front of him, he followed the order.

Clone Commander Doom Is Based on Marvel’s Doctor Doom

Close

One of the coolest aspects of The Clone Wars is how each clone has his own personality, with hopes, fears, ambitions, and so on. Each clone division in the Grand Army of the Republic has its unique colors and symbols, too, and the clones adorn their armor according to that. For example, Anakin Skywalker's 501st Legion has a blue and white coded color scheme, while Obi-Wan Kenobi's (James Arnold Taylor) 212th Attack Batallion wears orange and white armor. Masters Tiplee and Tiplar's division wears green armor adorned with yellow details.

This is all so the leader of Tiplee and Tiplar's division, Clone Commander Doom, could be immediately identifiable as being based on Marvel's Doctor Doom. His Phase II armor is pulled straight out of a Marvel comic, with the same tone of green as his Marvel counterpart adorning his chest plate, shoulder plates, and the kama he wears around his waist and legs. This gives the impression that he is wearing a single green robe that actually extends to his head, given how his helmet is also all green, including the visor and its antennae, except for his faceplate. These details make it seem like Doom is wearing a hood around his face, and the white faceplate seems like the metal mask Doctor Doom wears on his own suit.

Despite his unsettling characterization and unusual name for a clone ("Doom" isn't really an uplifting term to follow on the battlefield, we can all agree), as a character, Commander Doom doesn't share much with the Marvel villain he is based on. Like all clones in the Republic army, Doom is a competent soldier and an even better commander, having the wisdom to know when to call for help and when to retreat. Also, upon seeing one of his generals being executed in combat, he held his own instead of flipping out against a fellow clone soldier. Doctor Doom, in turn, is known to be unforgiving and would have acted much differently if he were in Commander Doom's place.

Commander Doom Isn’t the Only Clone Based on a Marvel Character

Image via Lucasfilm

Commander Doom isn't the only character based on the Marvel comics, for example, but he is the only one based on a villain. The other example is Commander Thorn, based on the God of Thunder himself, Thor. He appears right after the conclusion of the "Clone Conspiracy" arc in the episode "Crisis at the Heart." As a commander on the Coruscant guard, his armor is red and white, but the design makes it look as if he is wearing a cape around his neck, like Thor. Also, Thorn's helmet has wings drawn on the sides, like the wings on Thor's helmet. Thorn's weapon of choice is a Z06 blaster cannon nicknamed "the Hammer." Not to mention his name, of course.

The fact that each clone has his own distinct personality and armor design presents a nice opportunity to create some interesting characters and hide a few Easter eggs with them. Doom and Thorn may be the only Marvel-based clones, but there are just so many troopers in the Republic army, that new ones are always being found. Like Clone Trooper Appo, a reference to the flying bison Appa from Avatar: The Last Airbender, the animated series where The Clone Wars co-creator Dave Filoni made his debut as an animation director, and Baker voiced Appa as well. We just have to keep looking.

