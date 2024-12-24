After just announcing a new figure of the legendary Jedi Plo Koon last week, Hot Toys is tapping back into its Star Wars side of business for two new figures directly related to the iconic pilot. On its official Instagram, Hot Toys unveiled a new figure of Commander Wolffe, the second-in-command to the 104th battalion in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and also dropped a new figure of the 104th battalion trooper. Both Wolffe and the 104th troopers fought under Plo Koon, as they were primarily under his command and also other Jedi Generals like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in Plo Koon’s absence. Both of the collectibles are ⅙ size, the signature for Hot Toys and most other collectibles, and the Commander Wolffe figure comes with multiple heads sculpted from Temuera Morrison’s likeness.

Not long before revealing the new Plo Koon Hot Toys figure, the company also ventured to a Galaxy Far, Far Away for a new Starkiller figure based on the titular character’s appearance in The Force Unleashed video games. This was a few weeks after Hot Toys revealed a new collectible for one of its most powerful Force users, Darth Revan, the Sith Lord who was once a Jedi and has never appeared in live-action or animation but remains a mysterious figure through Star Wars Legends. Hot Toys also kept its Star Wars video game trend going by dropping a new figure of the Purge Trooper Commander, one of the more dangerous enemies encountered by Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) on his journey throughout the galaxy in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor.

What Do We Know About the Next ‘Star Wars’ Animated Show?

The next animated Star Wars project on the slate is the third season of Visions, which takes fans on a trip through the galaxy with stories brought to life by famous anime creators. After that, the future of Star Wars animation remains up in the air. The Bad Batch had carried the torch for the last few years, but the show recently concluded with its third season and there’s been no word of a continuation via a spin-off with Omega. Animation has always been a beloved part of Star Wars, but right now the future projects are heavily skewed in favor of live-action.

Both new Star Wars: The Cone Wars figures are now available and can be purchased here. Check out the first-look images of the figures above and watch The Clone Wars on Disney+.

