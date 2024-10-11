Star Wars is a franchise brimming with life and rich stories, from the classic original trilogy to their new expanding universe. The saga is known for its wonderous world, good versus evil themes, and a mix of sci-fi and mysticism. While there are many great things about Star Wars, no franchise is perfect or above a bit of criticism. Being a nearly fifty-year-old series, Star Wars' decisions have resulted in a unique list of complaints from its fans, big to small.

In fact, Star Wars has never been without complaints, but recently, more and more criticisms have emerged. While not all of them are fair, and many are rooted in biases that have nothing to do with the projects' quality, many of these complaints are valid and an understandable reason to criticize Star Wars. Each of these ten complaints can either be broad or specific, but it must be common and have validity behind it. From lazy writing to annoying characters, Star Wars has many valid complaints which hinder the series.

10 Reliance on Nostalgia

'Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens' (2015)

When an old franchise manages to retain its popularity, it often uses nostalgia as a way to sell easy tickets and merchandise. By adding a fan-favorite character or a famous actor's cameo in Star Wars, studios can draw large audiences in to get a taste of their childhood back and relive that timeless experience of joy. Star Wars is a leading victim of this, from the sequel and prequel trilogy to The Mandalorian.

While some nostalgia is excellent, Star Wars has muddled much of its content with cheap cameos and fan service that doesn't fit. Many moments feel forced, like Chewbacca receiving a medal in Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker or Han shooting first in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Nostalgia isn't inherently bad or good, as they have used it wonderfully; some entire Star Wars movies feel like cheap nostalgia bait, sullying the experience.

9 Jar Jar Binks

'Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace' (1999)

Remember back in 1999 when fans around the world gathered with glee to watch Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace? Decades after the original trilogy ended, this movie was the year's biggest event. However, it was met with overwhelming criticism from fans and critics alike. One primary reason was the fun-loving, goofy, and clumsy Jar Jar Binks, a Gungan from Naboo meant to make audiences laugh.

While fans have let up on their hate nowadays, the consensus is still that Jar Jar Binks was overused and annoying. Kids may have found him funny, but this obnoxious alien nearly made the movie unwatchable for fans excited about re-entering the grand galaxy. As a light-hearted franchise, silly characters are essential to Star Wars, but there is such a thing as too much. Jar Jar Binks' screentime was a lethal dose for The Phantom Menace.

8 Introducing Midi-chlorians

'Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones' (2002)

Speaking of complaints from the prequel trilogy, introducing Midi-chlorians was another major gripe fans had with Star Wars. Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope established the force as a mystical power that connected all life, adding mystery and wonder to its universe. Midi-chlorians are a microscopic life form present in every living being, with higher counts leading to Force-sensitive users.

Midi-chlorians are a detriment to Star Wars because they demystify the Force and change it into something biological. It makes the world and force seem less important or magical and is simply a way to make Anakin the undisputed Chosen One. There didn't need to be an explanation for the Force, but George Lucas added it anyway, ruining one of the most interesting aspects of Star Wars and making it an inconsistent science.

7 The Holiday Special

'Star Wars Holiday Special' (1978)

After the major success of A New Hope, they thought it would be a good idea to release the Star Wars Holiday Special, a festive spinoff between the first movie and the unreleased Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. It's a Christmas special where Han and Chewbacca travel to Kashyyk to celebrate Life Day, delivering a festive special in the Star Wars universe.

It wouldn't be an overstatement to call the Star Wars Holiday Special the worst piece of media under the brand name. Since it isn't canon, it's not a major stain on the franchise, but its whole existence is a valid complaint. It has gotten to the point where the movie is so bad it's good, but fans have to wonder what they were thinking with the Holiday Special. The film was full of inappropriate jokes, poor writing and acting, resulting in an overall weird experience.

6 Rushed Pacing

Most Noticeable in 'Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Pacing is an ever-present problem in TV shows and movies today, and Star Wars isn't exempt. Pacing is how fast a plot moves the story, whether it takes time to develop or speed through. Star Wars movies have always been quick, rushing through events to get fans to the next entertaining moment, which is precisely what made it famous in the 1970s. However, there is a difference between a quick and a rushed pace.

The two main examples are the sequel trilogy and Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. The Rise of Skywalker has an unrelenting pace that only gets faster, brushing over details and expecting fans to put together an incoherent mess. Revenge of the Sith mainly rushes the ending, forcing Anakin's descent into evil and leaving fans unsatisfied with a trilogy that was supposed to show Anakin becoming Darth Vader. When the plot rushes through these events, it can ruin an entire movie, making it more than a valid complaint that fans can see in the occasional Star Wars project.

5 Undermining Previous Content

Most Noticeable in 'Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

Undermining previous content has been a complaint many fans have had for just about every Star Wars project. This complaint argues that new content lessens the impact of the original movies or makes previous moments irrelevant. It's fairly polarizing, with good arguments in favor and against. Some may not believe the new movies undermine the old ones, but many do, making this a valid argument for how it affects the original trilogy and the enjoyability of new content.

Many fans complain about The Acolyte, and while Mae and Osha's unnatural birth didn't ruin Anakin's legacy, the Witches' discovery of Force life creation undermines Darth Plagueis' feat. It makes sense that he would steal this secret, but it doesn't make him seem as impressive as he was in Palpatine's speech. Midi-chlorians also undermine what the Force was in the original trilogy. The biggest offender is the sequel trilogy, from Luke in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi to The Rise of Skywalker. These movies abandon the effort from the original trilogy and put the universe right where it started, undermining the hard-earned win from The Rebellion.

4 Plot Holes

Most Noticeable in 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' (2008)

Every franchise is victim to a few plot holes here and there, but while common, they are still a blight. A plot hole is a gap, error, or inconsistency that goes against logic previously presented in a film or TV show. Plot holes in any media are obviously a valid reason to complain, and while many are just nitpicks that don't mess with the story, Star Wars has many glaring plot holes that halt the audience's enjoyment and belief.

There are too many plot holes in Star Wars to summarize in a single paragraph. From the inconsistent damage of lightsaber stab wounds to Vader and Obi-Wan failing to recognize R2-D2 and C3PO, a dagger showing the location of the emperor's throne room, and Leia ignoring Chewbacca for a girl she barely knows, Star Wars has too many moments that have fans questioning their decisions. While these are minor issues, they stack up to the point where they create an inconsistent universe, ultimately frustrating fans and hindering their enjoyment.