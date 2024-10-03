Star Wars fans are known for their obsessive comprehension of the universe, as even the most minor of background characters have been given a backstory in the extended universe of novels, comic books, video games, and other spin-off content. George Lucas himself took only an occasional role in expanding the franchise beyond what he established in the films, allowing a different generation of storytellers to take a stab at shaping the galaxy far, far away. However, Lucas’ word was still taken as gospel by many Star Wars fans, particularly when it came to the characters he created in the original trilogy. But some backstories are stranger than others, and some are more a part of the real world than the galaxy far, far away. After all, a hilarious interview with Conan O’Brien resulted in Lucas giving a new name to one of the most underrated villains from Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope.

George Lucas Named Admiral Motti After Conan O’Brien

Image via Lucasfilm

The Imperial officer Admiral Motti (Richard LeParmentier) is one of the few members of the Galactic Empire who dares to question the nature of the dark side, as he refers to the ways of the force as an “ancient religion” in the original film. This leads to an iconic moment in which Darth Vader force chokes Motti in a dramatic display of his abilities until Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing) demands that he be released. Although it is a moment that loomed large within the minds of fans, Motti was not given an official first name in any Star Wars sourcebook until 2007, when Lucas made a guest appearance on Late Night With Conan O’Brien.

According to an interview with writers Michael Reeves and Steve Perry in the 96th issue of the Star Wars Insider magazine, Lucasfilm had approved the name “Zi Motti” to appear in the upcoming novel Death Star, which explored the exploits of the various characters onboard the space station before it was destroyed in the Battle of Yavin. However, Lucas officially revealed that the character’s name was “Conan Antonio Motti” during a trivia game with Jordan Schlansky, who had been attempting to stump him as part of a comedic bit. O’Brien’s personal website later expressed amusement when the name was officially changed on Motti’s Wookieepedia page to reflect Lucas’ comments; Death Star was released with the inclusion of the name “Conan Antonio Motti.”

Death Star, along with many other older Star Wars projects, was deemed to be part of the “Legends” timeline in 2014 when The Walt Disney Company chose to relaunch the franchise canon. However, Conan Antonio Motti remains an official Star Wars name, as it was mentioned in the 2014 canon novel Tarkin. LeParmentier died in 2013 but was recognized for his lengthy career, including appearances in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Superman II, and the James Bond film Octopussy. Even then, his role in Star Wars was referred to as Conan Antonio Motti.

Conan O’Brien Is a Big Star Wars Fan

Conan O’Brien has a history of making Star Wars references, as Lucas has been a frequent guest on various iterations of his late-night show. O’Brien and Schlansky famously toured Lucasfilm in order to give an in-depth report on Skywalker Ranch, which had rarely been visited by non-Lucasfilm officials up until that point. Although Lucas was absent from the promotional tour for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, O’Brien allowed Schlansky to interview Harrison Ford, resulting in a hilarious moment when a LEGO Millenium Falcon was destroyed as an apparent “accident.” Other Star Wars related gags included O’Brien’s “review” of the Kinect Star Wars experience as part of his widely popular “Clueless Gamer” series.

O’Brien has been a proud figurehead of the geek community, often bringing in niche references to various fandoms in his interviews and prerecorded sketches. In addition to hosting many panels at San Diego Comic Con over the course of his career, O’Brien has lent his vocal talents to animated films like The LEGO Batman Movie and The Mitchells vs. The Machines. While O’Brien has now taken a back seat from late-night TV, his well-received travel show Conan O’Brien Must Go was recently renewed for a second season on Max.

