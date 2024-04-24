The Big Picture Disney debuts stunning Star Wars Day 2024 Galaxy's Edge Roleplay Collection, featuring beloved characters and themes.

For Star Wars fans, May the 4th (Star Wars Day) is a national holiday. Not only is it a time to celebrate our favorite films and TV shows from a galaxy far, far away, it’s also a time when companies like Disney, Hasbro, and Funko unveil some of their latest and upcoming products based around the Star Wars universe. Now, with just a couple of weeks to go till the cinematic holiday, Disney has debuted their new Star Wars Day 2024 Galaxy’s Edge Roleplay Collection.

Each piece of this stunning collection highlights a different beloved character or theme from the Star Wars world. From the prequel era there’s Padmé Amidala’s cloak from Episode II- Attack of the Clones ($149.99) and Senator Bail Organa’s Security Aid jacket ($149.99), inspired by the original costume at Skywalker Ranch Legacy Archives. In terms of the original trilogy, the collection includes Princess Leia's Dress ($129.99) from the very first Star Wars film, now known as A New Hope. This piece is made with draped fabric, has the signature attached hood, and a simulated leather belt. The final part of this collection is the Sabor Trainer Tunic ($69.99), inspired by similar uniforms seen throughout the franchise. Each of these well crafted cosplay outfits has a corresponding kids' version, so young Star Wars fans can join in the fun too. One of the biggest additions to the franchise in the last number of years has been the Galaxy’s Edge theme parks in both Disneyland and Disney World Orlando. It has given another opportunity for dedicated Star Wars fans to show off their best cosplay looks, and this collection is a great opportunity to get started at a decent price.

‘Star Wars’ Release in 2024

While every year feels like a major year for Star Wars now, the franchise in 2024 has a lot of exciting world-building opportunities ahead. Along with wrapping up The Bad Batch with its third season, Star Wars is about to take fans to a place where few have ventured to yet in this well explored universe. This would be “The High Republic” era in the new Disney+ series The Acolyte. This Darkside focused murder mystery takes place around 100 years before the events of Episode I - The Phantom Menace and is the farthest back Star Wars has explored the timeline in live-action. Speaking of the first prequel, Disney will be re-releasing The Phantom Menace in theaters starting Friday, May 3 for the film’s 25th anniversary and Star Wars Day, alongside a full Skywalker Saga marathon. Also, when it comes to returning series, Andor will also be debuting its second and final season sometime in the near future. The Rogue One prequel follows Cassian Andor, with the first season being hailed as one of the best Star Wars projects in decades thanks to its serious take on the source material.

Where Can You Stream ‘Star Wars’?

The Star Wars universe, including all the films and a growing list of TV shows, is currently streaming on Disney+. The Acolyte will have its two-episode premiere on the streamer on June 4, 2024. Until then, you can order your new Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Cosplay items on Disney Store’s website.