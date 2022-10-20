Igniting young imaginations across the globe Star Wars has been known for its expansive world building along with filling it with a wide variety of alien creatures. Some creatures come off cute and cuddly, while others creepy and unnerving. Porgs, Ewoks and Loth-Cats serve to invite fans in for more, but creatures like Rancors, Rathars and Kowakian Monkey Lizards send them fleeing for their lives.

Hidden across the galaxy are countless creatures with all matters of abilities and traits, and most terrifying of all, diets. So much terror can come out of one not wanting to be the latest meal, while others can have more sinister motives. One thing is for sure, the Star Wars galaxy is full of terrifying beasts that go bump in the night.

Dianoga

Of the many tentacled creatures found throughout Star Wars, the Dianoga was the first that fans encountered. The elusive creature can be briefly seen stalking the heroes in the trash compactor scene on the Death Star in A New Hope. Popping its one eye out of the murky water the creature then grips Luke (Mark Hamill) with one of its tentacles and drags him below the surface, an unseeing monster that makes it all the more unsettling.

The Dianoga were an aquatic cephalopod-like species, reliant on water as not to completely dehydrate, identified by their seven tentacles, single raised eyeball and central maw of razor sharp teeth. While primitive, the Dianoga were actually considered a sentient species, but mostly inhabited junkyards and trash compactors satiating their omnivorous diet of all matter of life, even able to feast on bone.

Mynock

From the jump scare scream from Leia (Carrie Fisher), a Mynock seen in The Empire Strikes Back, attaches its mucous ridden suction cup mouth to the outer windshield of the Millennium Falcon. This creepy bat-like parasite is a disturbing site to see for any unsuspecting person who thinks they've found a safe asteroid to lie low for a while.

Able to survive in extreme conditions, even the vacuum of space, Mynocks were able to feed off the power supplies of ships and other machinery, even able to drain their energy completely. While their slimy mouths, beady eyes, and fleshy wings are enough to creep you out, there's nothing worse than these creatures stranding you inside the gullet of a giant space slug, or Exogorth.

Brain Worm

Sometimes it's the little creatures that can scare you the most, and the Brain Worm of Geonosia is a testament to that. Utilized by the hierarchy of the Geonosian hive mind, Brain Worms were a worm-like parasite that would burrow up ones nose and effectively control them, even after the host had died. These worms were also linked to the hive mind of the Geonosians and able to organize and enact a plan of attack.

Introduced in The Clone Wars, this horrifying parasite was able to infect a clone and sneak onto a Republic star ship. There the controlled clone trooper released several yellow eggs into the barracks of his unsuspecting squad, the worms cracking through the eggshell and slithering up the nostrils, mouth or ears cavities. Screaming in pain the clone troopers then horrifyingly fall silent and stand in unison, now controlled by the parasite.

Sarlacc

Famously introduced, then redesigned in the many released of The Return of the Jedi, the Sarlacc was enough to even scare the arrogant smuggler Han Solo (Harrison Ford). Used as a form of execution by the crime lord Jabba the Hut, the Sarlacc resided underneath the sand of Tattooine, and was known for gobbling up any unfortunate souls who should fall into its mouth.

Living for over tens of thousands of years, the Sarlacc burrowed itself underground and would digest its victims for a millennium in its acidic gut. From the surface of the sand passersby would only see a gaping hope filled with spikes and tentacles ready to drag you in, but underneath revealed a snapping beak and even farther below, like an iceberg under the surface of the water, lie a gargantuan beast feared across the galaxy.

Voxyn

Still subject to Star Wars Legends, and not official canon, the Voxyn were a genetically spliced creature created by the terrifying Yuuzhan Vong. Acting as the Vong's hellhounds, these ferocious quadrupedal beasts were specifically created to hunt down the Jedi and other force sensitive beings. Any creature crafted from the masochistic, mutilating minds of the Yuuzhan Vong is sure to incite terror.

The Yuuzhan Vong detested any form of technology, so crafting biomechanical weapons and beasts like the Voxyn was how they unleashed their violence across the galaxies. The Voxyn were designed by slicing the canine-like Vornskr and the poisonous Fero xyn, giving the beasts poisonous barbed tails, the ability to spit acid, and disease ridden claws that would infect its enemy with a scratch.

Chirodactyl

Traveling to the planet Dathomir was always considered a risk, as it was the home world of the Nightsisters, a force-magic wielding witch clan that could raise zombies, control victims with voodoo and unleash other haunting powers. The planet was also the home of a myriad of terrifying creatures; Black Bane Spiders, Nydaks, Rancors and most notoriously the Chirodactyl, highlighted by the apex predator of the planet, Gorgara.

Introduced in the 2019 video game Jedi: Fallen Order, Gorgara was a towering female Chirodactyl that was feared by the natives of Dathomir, but used as a rite of passage if one were to survive venturing into her lair. This enormous bat-like creature featured an expansive wingspan, long sharp talons and a booming screech that could shock wave its prey. Players of the game would play as surviving Padawan Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan), eventually having to face this super-predator.

Knobby White Spider

Think of scary creatures, and you'll undoubtedly think of spiders, so the enormous Star Wars spiders are sure to give you a scare. Seen most recently in Star Wars canon in the second season of The Mandalorian, these terrifying creatures were first conceived by Star Wars concept artist Ralph McQuarrie, who painted the bulbous white spider habituating the planet of Dagobah.

While the creature was not utilized in the original films, the creature has been adapted into many mediums and evolving independently on different planets. Like for example the Icy Knobby Spiders seen in The Mandalorian, infesting the frozen caves of Maldo Kries, the Kyrkna spider from Star Wars: Rebels seen on the planet Attalon, which hinted at the creatures' ability to feed off emotional energy, and the Spice Spider of Taul and Kessel, as seen in runs of Star Wars comics and books.

Gorog

A Gorog was a gigantic beast with massive hands and forearms, a huge mouth accompanied by four elongated tusks. Able to snatch up a Rancor with ease the design of this enormous beast could be attributed as a super-rancor, but they are within the Legends continuity. Introduced in the video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, the giant creature was held captive as an arena beast on the planet Cato Nemoida.

Playing as the secret Sith assassin, later rogue force wielder, Galen Marek, aka Starkiller (Sam Witwer) players were forced to battle against this enormous beast. With smashing claws from its powerful arms the creature decimated the arena. Like the comparably puny Rancor this massive beast could easily gobble up any matter of prey.

Mairan

"No lie is safe... Bor Gullet will know the truth" said Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) to Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed) as he used Bor Gullet to torture the defected Imperial pilot in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Bor Gullet was a member of the Mairan species, a semi-sentient species that had the ability to read minds. Wrapping the frightened pilot up in its tentacles, Gerrera warned that one could lose their minds in the grips of this creature.

Adapted into canon with Rogue One and the comic Doctor Aphra, this mind reading species was often utilized by different factions, such as the Partisans and the Empire for interrogation and torture. Bearing over 40 tentacles alongside its blubbery aquatic body and glossed over eyes this unsettling creature is only made worse by its infiltration and manipulation of your mind, even able to alter or erase your memories.

Rathtar

Rathar's reputation across the galaxy was not a good one, noted by Finn (John Boyega) in The Force Awakens as the culprits of the Trillia Massacre, an incident that saw many individuals eaten by the beasts. Han Solo is in the process of transporting the infamous beasts when they are accidentally let loose and barrel through his cargo ship, gobbling up various clan members who confronted Solo in order to get their money back.

Keeping with the tradition of ferocious carnivorous beasts equipped with many tentacles, Rathtars share a common ancestry with the Sarlacc and Vixus, a snaring creature found on the planet Umbara in The Clone Wars. Unlike their ancestors who lie dormant in holes, Rathtars were incredibly fast, rolling, swinging and bouncing its way to catch its prey. Given their incredibly aggressive agility, Rathars were considered one of the most dangerous creatures in the galaxy.

