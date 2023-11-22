The Big Picture In today's episode, our hosts John Aljets and Maggie Lovitt talk about Jenna Ortega's departure from Scream 7, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts.

On today’s episode, our hosts, John Aljets and Maggie Lovitt, discuss the sudden departures of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega from Scream 7, Daisy Ridley's comments on her upcoming Star Wars movie, and Dave Filoni's promotion to Chief Creative Officer at Lucasfilm. Check it out in the video above, or you can listen in podcast form below.

John and Maggie began with the breaking news that Jenna Ortega walked away from Scream 7 just one day after her co-star Melissa Barrera was fired from the project for her pro-Palestinian comments. According to a report from Deadline, however, Ortega's departure is due to scheduling conflicts for Wednesday.

In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub for her new film The Marsh King's Daughter, Daisy Ridley teased the new film, saying the story is "really cool. I'm waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don't have any other updates. It's not what I expected, but I'm very excited." The news of a new Rey-centric movie broke at Star Wars Celebration this past spring, when Ridley made a surprise appearance alongside director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to announce the project, which will be set 15 years after the end of The Rise of Skywalker.

Finally, John and Maggie discussed the announcement that Dave Filoni has been promoted to Chief Creative Officer at Lucasfilm, which will see him working closely with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy on all upcoming projects in an advisory capacity. Filoni also told Vanity Fair that one of the stories he would like to continue in the future is that of Baylon Skoll (Ray Stevenson). By the end of Ahsoka, Stevenson's Jedi-turned-Dark Force user was left in an ambiguous spot, with a lot of exciting story potential on the horizon. However, with Stevenson's untimely death shortly before the series premiere, Lucasfilm will have to look to different creative avenues to continue Baylon's story.

