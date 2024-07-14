The Big Picture New Star Wars Funko Pop collection features iconic villains from all eras of the franchise, including Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, and Count Dooku.

Deluxe figures showcase Vader in iconic scenes, while new Palpatine figures capture pivotal moments.

Exclusive figures of Darth Maul in a bronze finish and wielding dual lightsabers offer fans new collectibles to look forward to.

A new Star Wars Funko Pop collection highlights villainous Force-users from across the franchise's entire history. All eras of the films are represented, including the original, prequel, and sequel trilogies. The collection features three new deluxe figures, a Pop! Jumbo, a statuesque bronze exclusive, as well as three new standard figures, all looking sufficiently sinister.

Each of the three deluxe figures features possibly Star Wars' most iconic character, Darth Vader. A strong contender for the coolest new figure is a Pop! Deluxe of Vader on his throne in Fortress Vader on the volcanic planet Mustafar, as seen in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. The fortress was first seen in 2016's Rogue One. Next, we go back to the character's origin with a figure of his TIE Advanced starfighter that he piloted in defense of the first Death Star in the original Star Wars film. The final deluxe figure features Lord Vader only in the form of his burnt helmet, and the focal point is conflicted dark-side enthusiast Kylo Ren with his newly repaired helmet in The Rise of Skywalker.

All Eras of the 'Star Wars' Dark Side

The Pop! Jumbo is an absolutely massive ten-inch figure of the Sith Lord, Emperor Palpatine, with Force lightning coming from his hands. This appears to be the character in the final moments of Return of the Jedi, just before he is thrown down a Death Star shaft. There is also a standard-sized figure of Palpatine, his hands alight with Force lightning, but his senatorial robes suggest this is the character just after his facade as Chancellor fell away in his battle against Mace Windu in Revenge of the Sith.

The Force lightning motif continues with a figure of Palpatine's second apprentice, Count Dooku. His pose as he uses his Force powers suggests this figure represents his confrontation with Jedi Master Yoda as Dooku flees the Battle of Geonosis. Palpatine's first apprentice, Darth Maul, also gets some new figures, the first of which is exclusive to the Funko website. It is standard-sized, but it has a bronze finish, giving it the look of a statue. The final figure of the collection is another of the same character, but it is when he is simply known as Maul. He is wielding his second double-bladed lightsaber and wears the emblem of Crimson Dawn on his chest.

Each of these new Funko Pop figures is listed as coming soon on the official website. Stay tuned at Collider for more Funko Pop and Star Wars updates. You can watch the whole franchise on Disney+.

