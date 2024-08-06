The Big Picture New Funko Pop! figures of iconic Star Wars characters like Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine have been unveiled.

Kylo Ren is also getting several new figures, including one based on The Rise of Skywalker where he stands beside Darth Vader's helmet.

The new Star Wars Funko Pops! are available for pre-order, with characters like Darth Maul and Count Dooku also receiving new figures.

Some of the most iconic characters in the Star Wars universe just got some of their best-looking figures yet. The official Funko X (formerly Twitter) account has unveiled new Star Wars figures, which include a Darth Vader Funko in his castle on Mustafar on Obi-Wan Kenobi, as well as Vader inside his signature TIE Fighter. Vader is also one of the three Dark Side users to receive a bronze Funko Pop! which is an Amazon Exclusive. As for the other Dark Side users, Emperor Palpatine has also received several new figures, with one seemingly based on his appearance in the original Star Wars trilogy and another with his red Senator robes from the prequel trilogy.

However, the Master and Apprentice of the original trilogy aren't the only Dark Side users to receive new Funko Pops! Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is getting several new figures as well, with one being based on The Rise of Skywalker where he stands beside his grandfather, Darth Vader's, helmet. Kylo Ren is also one of the three Dark Side users to get a bronze figure, which, unlike the Darth Vader Amazon Exclusive, this figure will be found only at Target. The last two Dark Side users to get new Funko Pops! are Darth Maul, who gets one new standard, one glow-in-the-dark, and another bronze figure, which is a Funko website exclusive. Count Dooku has also received a new figure.

Will These Dark Side Users Ever Appear in Star Wars Again?

Star Wars has been primarily focused on television for the last several years, but the franchise has still found space to deliver fans their favorite Dark Side Force users. Darth Vader most recently appeared in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Hayden Christensen even played a small role in Ahsoka as Anakin Skywalker. Emperor Palpatine was featured in The Bad Batch Season 3, and Darth Maul played an integral role in the final few seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Kylo Ren hasn't been seen since The Rise of Skywalker and there is no official word of his return, but with Star Wars' history of returning to characters years after their "demise," it's impossible to say we won't see him again.

The new Star Wars Funko Pops! are now available for pre-order, which can be found here. Check out the new figures above and watch Darth Vader's most recent project, Obi-Wan Kenobi, now streaming on Disney+.

