Hot Toys is no stranger to working with major franchises, and the toy company decided there was no better way to ring in the new year than by delivering a new figure from one of its biggest cash cows. The official Hot Toys Instagram revealed a new Dath Malgus figure based on his appearance in Star Wars Legends. Darth Malgus was a Sith Lord who lived over 3,000 years before the events of the original Star Wars trilogy, and he played a critical role in the Sith’s constant assault against the Jedi, including invading the Jedi Temple and slaughtering countless people in a brutal battle. The figure comes with Malgus’ signature red lightsaber, as well as different face sculpts that can either show his full face, face with a mask, mask and hood, or just a hood.

Hot Toys recently unveiled another new Star Wars figure, except it is from a more recent Star Wars project and is of someone who would be no match for Darth Malgus. Sabine Wren is the latest Star Wars character to get the Hot Toys treatment, and the studio announced and showed off the first images of a new figure based on Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s appearance in the hit series, Ahsoka. Before revealing the Sabine figure, Hot Toys also ventured into the world of Star Wars animation, showing off new collectibles for Clone Commander Wolffe and his 104th Battalion troopers. This came not long after Hot Toys unveiled a new figure of Wolffe and the 104th’s commander, Plo Koon, who is also one of the best pilots in the galaxy.

Star Wars’ Latest Series Is Must-See TV, According to Critics

The latest Star Wars Disney+ series, Skeleton Crew, earned rave reviews upon its premiere, and although reception is perhaps not as strong now as it was after debuting the first pair of episodes, it’s still one of the finest projects Star Wars has to offer. The show currently sits at a 90% score from critics and a 79% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, high scores that warrant at least a chance from all Star Wars fans. Skeleton Crew recently premiered its sixth episode, “Zero Friends Again,” and the final two episodes will drop on January 7 and January 14.

The Darth Malgus Hot Toys figure is not yet available for pre-order. Check out the first-look images of the figure above and stay tuned to Collider for more updates on all the latest toys and collectibles.