Everyone's talking about The Acolyte's mysterious Stranger right now, but another iconic Sith Lord is making his way to this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Hasbro will offer an exclusive Black Series Darth Maul figure at SDCC. IGN has the first look at the menacing Maul, who comes with his Sith Speeder Bike.

Part of Hasbro's six-inch-scaled Black Series line, Maul will be fully-articulated, and will come with a black cloth cloak, replicating the look he had when he first encountered the Jedi on Tattooine. He will come with his sickle-shaped Sith Speeder Bike, which he can ride, as well as a number of accessories; his famous double-bladed lightsaber (which can be detached into two separate sabers), a pair of binoculars, and a Sith probe droid. Both the speeder and the probe droid will come with translucent plastic flight stands. The set will come in 1999-styled retro packaging with a plastic window for display. The set will retail for $59.99 USD, and will initially be available only at SDCC between July 25 and 28. Limited quantities will be available to order after the convention at HasbroPulse.com.

Who Is Darth Maul?

Debuting in 1999's Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, where he was played by stuntperson and martial artist Ray Park (and voiced by Peter Serafinowicz), Maul was the menacing, demonic-looking apprentice of the Sith Lord Darth Sidious; he was sent to battle the Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). They escaped him on Tattooine, but encountered him again on Naboo; Maul slew Jinn before Kenobi fatally bisected the Sith Lord, letting both halves of him tumble into a seemingly bottomless pit. The Clone Wars animated series revealed Maul's origin on the witch-haunted planet of Dathomir, and gave him a brother, the similarly malevolent Savage Opress. Most shockingly, it revealed that Maul had survived with cybernetics replacing the lower half of his body. The resurrected Maul later rose to become a crimelord, as seen in live-action in Solo: A Star Wars Story, before finally meeting his end in the sands of Tattooine at the hands of an aged Kenobi in Star Wars: Rebels.

Hasbro will offer a bevy of other exclusive figures at San Diego Comic-Con. Those include a mutated Cobra Commander, homaging 1987's G.I. Joe: The Movie; a Marvel Legends figure of Death's Head, a cybernetic freelance peacekeeping agent who has interacted with the universes of Marvel, the Transformers, and Doctor Who; and a Transformers two pack of Orion Pax and Megatron, reflecting their appearances from IDW's comic books set before the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons, and before Orion Pax became the legendary Optimus Prime.

Hasbro's Black Series Darth Maul, and all of Hasbro's other exclusives, will be available at San Diego Comic-Con from July 25 to 28; limited quantities will be available at HasbroPulse.com after the convention. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.