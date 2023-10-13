The Big Picture The prequels humanized Darth Vader's backstory, revealing him as a tragic character who made a pact with the Devil and lost, but this portrayal was problematic and didn't make him a heroic protagonist.

Content outside the Skywalker Saga films, such as animated series like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, gave depth to Darth Vader by showing his humanity and then his viciousness, making his fall to the dark side more impactful.

The humanizing of Anakin Skywalker actually enhances Darth Vader's effectiveness as a villain, as it emphasizes the stark contrast between his former self and the monstrous figure he has become, solidifying his status as the most iconic villain of our time.

Is a humanized Darth Vader still an effective villain? See, a long time ago, 1977 to be precise, in a galaxy far, far... nope, this galaxy, Star Wars was still just Star Wars (the subtitled Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope came with the 1981 rerelease of the film), and the release of the space adventure exceeded the most optimistic of expectations. The film became a touchstone moment for those who lined up for blocks just to see it. It was simply unlike anything else. John Williams' grandiose theme played over a scrolling text, one that added context to what was to come next. The shot of the massive Imperial Star Destroyer, takes up nearly the entire screen as it chases down the Tantive IV (perfectly lampooned in Spaceballs). And soon, we would be introduced to a film antagonist who, like the film itself, was unlike any before: Darth Vader.

Everything about him screamed villain, a black hat character not to be messed with. That commanding voice from James Earl Jones. The imposing physical presence of David Prowse, made even more menacing with the all-black costume. Then there was that breathing, an unsettling, persistent sound that added just that much more intimidation. Was Darth Vader a man, or a machine? It was almost impossible to know for certain. As time wore on, we learned that not only was Vader a man, but he just happened to be (43-year-old spoiler alert) Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) father, Anakin. And Princess Leia's (Carrie Fisher) father as well. Then came the prequels, which told Anakin's story before the events of A New Hope, and his appearances in Disney+ Star Wars series, like the recently wrapped Ahsoka, all of which added a degree of humanity to the man who would become Darth Vader in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith. Has that humanity impacted Darth Vader's effectiveness as a villain, then? Not in the least. In fact, it may just have made Darth Vader even more effective than ever.

The Star Wars Prequels Introduce the Man Behind Darth Vader

Our first introduction to Anakin Skywalker, the man behind the Darth Vader mask, is in Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi, in the moments following the Emperor's "death" by his hand. As Luke takes off the mask, we see the final breaths of a frail, scarred Anakin (Sebastian Shaw), at peace after his return to the light side of the Force. It would be almost 16 years before Anakin's story would be told on screen, beginning with Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. We meet Anakin as a nine-year-old, played by Jake Lloyd, a slave on the desert planet of Tatooine. Anakin is strong in the Force, so much so that Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) believes that he is the "Chosen One", destined to bring balance to the Force. Freed from slavery, Anakin joins Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) to be trained as a Jedi, which the Jedi Council only agrees to after Qui-Gon's dying request that Obi-Wan train him. In 2002's Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones, Anakin (Hayden Christensen), now older and a padawan to Obi-Wan, begins a secret romance with Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) after being sent to Naboo to protect her from assassination attempts. Despite the Jedi Code forbidding it, Anakin and Padmé are married at the end of the film. Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith finds Anakin a Jedi Knight in the final days of the Clone Wars. Fears of losing Padmé, who is pregnant with their children, at odds with the Jedi Council, and manipulation by Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) drive Anakin to pledge allegiance to the dark side of the Force, becoming Darth Vader.

The prequels succeeded in giving a face and humanity to the tragic backstory of Darth Vader. As George Lucas himself puts it in an interview with Vanity Fair, "You learn that Darth Vader isn't this monster. He's a pathetic individual who made a pact with the Devil and lost. And he's trapped. He's a sad, pathetic character, not an evil big monster." That success, though, was problematic. The prequel trilogy never really set Anakin up as a heroic protagonist, one whose fall would truly be tragic. Instead, his character arc went from cute, optimistic, spunky kid (with horrible dialogue that led to Lloyd's school life becoming a "living hell"), to impatient, arrogant, and whiny teen, to impatient, arrogant, and petulant man who caves to the dark side. Besides, people liked the "evil big monster", with executives at 20th Century Fox even warning Lucas that he would "destroy the franchise" by introducing Vader as a young boy. Even though Revenge of the Sith delivered what fans were looking for, it couldn't erase the poor perception of the prequel trilogy as a whole.

Darth Vader Is Saved by Content Outside the Skywalker Saga Films

It would be content created outside the six films of the 'Skywalker Saga' that would ultimately give Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader the depth missing from the movies. The Cartoon Network's 2003 animated series Star Wars: Clone Wars explored Anakin (Mat Lucas) and other prequel trilogy characters stories into the Clone Wars, followed up by Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2008. What these series, and Ahsoka, did was not only continue to humanize Anakin but also show what kind of human he was: student, teacher, hero, just, flawed. This allowed us to see Anakin as a whole, not just the pieces garnered from the film. So when he does succumb to the dark side of the Force in Revenge of the Sith, that moment becomes much more impactful and tragic, with Anakin falling from a much, much higher pedestal.

There are two moments, in turn, that give Darth Vader the viciousness missing from the movies. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story captures the moments leading into the events of A New Hope, with Darth Vader boarding the Rebel command ship in order to regain the Death Star plans. It's here that we see Vader unleashed for the very first time as he throws Rebel troops around with a wave of his hand, killing many through his mastery of the dark side of the Force and his ominous lightsaber. Likewise, in 2022's Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi we see that same power unleashed on Obi-Wan, with Vader fiercely attacking with his lightsaber, pummeling Obi-Wan with boulders, and more. These unhesitant moments prove that the humanity that once defined Anakin is truly gone, replaced with an overwhelming hatred. This is why Darth Vader is still effective. All that the humanizing of Anakin has done is add to what Darth Vader has cast aside, increasing that gap between what he was and what he's become. And what he became is the most iconic villain of our time.