Get ready, it is time to bring the power of the Dark Side into your collection because a new Hot Toys figure is being released. The Darth Vader 1/6 Scale Figure is perfect for the fan who is missing the Sith Lord. With the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, fans have renewed their interest in Vader thanks to the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. We got a whole new look at the relationship between Christensen's Anakin/Vader and Ewan McGregor's Ben Kenobi in the time between Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope.

Hot Toys has released its Obi-Wan Kenobi figure and why not complete your collection with this new take on Vader? Especially since the figure seems to have a perfect connection back to Christensen's performance and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series as a whole!

According to the official product description, the figure has:

"battle-damaged helmet revealing Anakin Skywalker's scarred visage. This incredibly lifelike portrait is equipped with Hot Toys' DX "rolling eyeball" function allowing fans to adjust the character's eyeline when posing the figure." Not to mention that Vader's armor has been recreated in stunning detail and the figure includes "a battle-damaged chest control panel, LED light-up belt boxes, an LED light-up lightsaber, an interchangeable lightsaber blade emulating the weapon in motion, a pair of Third Sister’s™ lightsabers, and a rocky diorama figure display base!"

Image via Hot Toys

If you're like me, and you watched Obi-Wan Kenobi and sobbed when Vader told Obi-Wan that it was in fact Vader who killed Anakin, this might be the perfect figure for you! Mainly because we're gluttons for pain. But imagine staging this figure next to your Obi-Wan Kenobi figure in an epic battle between the ten years after their last meeting on Mustafar?

Or maybe you just like collecting your favorite characters from the Star Wars universe. Whatever the case is, this is a figure you won't want to miss. And yes, part of that is because any figure with Christensen's face is a great one to have. Okay, he's not the same Christensen from the prequels and in real life with this figure but the sentiment still stands.

Make sure to get your figures today as the Darth Vader 1/6 Scale Figure, the Darth Vader 1/6 Scale Figure (Deluxe) and the limited time only Darth Vader 1/6 Scale Figure (Deluxe) Special Edition are all available to pre-order now via Sideshow. Relive the pain of Obi-Wan Kenobi with the trailer below: