Just over a month remains until Star Wars Day 2025, but Disney isn't waiting to celebrate its gargantuan sci-fi franchise. The company is offering an early sneak peek at all the merchandise featured in its May the 4th Be With You collection, featuring a mix of t-shirts, jerseys, caps, pins, and much more celebrating a galaxy far, far away. This year's theme is all about choosing between the light and dark side, with items that reflect the icons of each and the ongoing clash between them from as far back as the first film in 1977. All the new apparel and accessories will be released in drops starting in April, and this addition specifically highlights the planet of Hoth with three icy blue matching items.

In terms of clothing, the May the 4th line has two prominent designs featured throughout that depict Darth Vader standing against a blazing background with his Stormtroopers at hand and Luke Skywalker standing against his father and the Empire. The former is available on both a tote bag and a t-shirt, while the latter can be featured on a cozy pullover sweater or a baseball cap. If both designs strike your fancy, a magic band combines both for whatever side of the Force you feel like representing. A stylish new pin and cap also show some love to everyone's favorite droid duo, R2-D2 and C-3PO, in a design with the Millennium Falcon streaking across the sky in the background.

The trio of Hoth items, meanwhile, commemorates the iconic battle between the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire in The Empire Strikes Back that ended with the loss of Echo Base. At the center of the collection is an icy blue jersey remembering the former Rebel headquarters and featuring art of the base, the planet's landscape, and the AT-AT walkers that laid siege to the base. On the sleeve is also a patch depicting Luke and his tauntaun riding through the snow. Similar art from the jersey is also featured on the new Loungefly mini backpack and mouse ears with a ribbon, allowing for a chilling outfit to celebrate May the 4th.

