Star Wars Day (Saturday, May 4) is almost here once again. May has always been the home of a galaxy far, far away, as it's the month the original and prequel trilogies debuted in. However, this fun play on words holiday has gained a lot of momentum in the last decade thanks to the sequel trilogy and the endless sea of partnerships and merchandise that have come from the iconic sci-fi brand. Now Apple has debuted their Star Wars Day commercial that'll bring the fanbase together.

Directed by Kim Gehrig, the two-minute iPhone 15 Precision ad “Find Your Friends” centers around a Mandalorian customer played by real-life fan Owen Jardiniano going to meet his friends at a convention. We follow him going through his daily routine and Jardiniano’s path to the con as he navigates through his iPhone 15 using the “Find My Friends Precision” feature. Whether it be the comic cons that take place around the world or Star Wars Celebration, these conventions have been a great way to meet like-minded people and honor the long-running franchise. Cosplaying plays a major role in that emotional connection. This ad taps into that special feeling because 172 real-life Star Wars fans are in it. LucasFilm received over 300 submissions for the spot and Jardiniano couldn’t have been more in awe of the whole experience. On Star Wars’ official site, he would go on to say, “Oh, it's great. It still doesn't feel real to me. It was just wonderful, really, being able to do all this.” Most Star Wars fans have at least one great memory of going to a convention. This ad was a wonderful way to unlock some much-needed nostalgia ahead of the big day.

‘Star Wars’ Day Merch

This year, Disney and various other companies around the world have been pulling out all the stops to make 2024’s Star Wars Day the best one yet. It’s extra special given that Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace is turning 25 in the middle of May. Because of that, starting this weekend, the first prequel era film has been re-released in theaters. Along with that has come a sea of new merchandise which includes anniversary Funko Pops, Queen Padmé Amidala dolls, an R2-D2 popcorn bucket, and t-shirts from Bioworld. The entire Skywalker Saga is also beginning to be re-released in theaters as part of a galactic movie marathon for Star Wars Day. Other non-Phantom Menace merch for Star Wars Day include a life-size Darth Vader and new action figures from across the series.

Somehow ‘The Phantom Menace’ Has Returned

You can get your tickets for The Phantom Menace’s 25th anniversary re-release on Fandango’s website. You can also stream the entire Star Wars universe including The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, currently on Disney+. The Apple Star Wars Day commercial can be viewed above.