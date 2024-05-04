The Big Picture Star Wars Day features new themed merchandise, including limited edition figures from Episode VI - Return of the Jedi.

The Kenner line of Star Wars toys revolutionized the toy market, introducing side characters like Amanaman and the Ewoks.

Gentle Giant Studios has released three new figures for Star Wars Day and Free Comic Book Day, celebrating the industry and original trilogy.

It’s finally Star Wars Day! That means there’s a ton of new themed merchandise from a galaxy far, far away. It’s also the rare Star Wars Day that lands on Free Comic Book Day. This is an annual comic book store event that celebrates the industry on the first Saturday in May. While the day’s main selling point is the free comics, Gentle Giant Studios has unveiled three new figures for Star Wars Day and Free Comic Book Day.

The figures for Star Wars Day are both from Episode VI - Return of the Jedi. The first one is a ⅙ scale resin mini-bust of Nik Sant, the white-bearded Rebel Trooper who helped fight and eventually defeat the Empire in the last film of the original trilogy. The six-inch tall trooper is limited to 1,000 pieces and is complete with a numbered certificate of authenticity. The last Star Wars Day piece is a Jumbo 12-Inch Retro Figure of Amanaman, the alien headhunter seen in Jabba the Hutt’s palace. The figure is inspired by the original run of Kenner's Star Wars Figures. This updated version comes in vintage-style packaging with its staff decorated with skulls and a Power of the Force coin just like the character did with their original figure in 1985. Then, for Free Comic Book Day, Gentle Giant is releasing an exclusive ½ scale Shadow Trooper resin bust. The ten-inch tall stormtrooper, like Nik Sant, is limited to 1000 pieces.

‘Star Wars’ Was Made For Toys

Close

Star Wars was revolutionary for a number of reasons, but it was the first major film franchise to capitalize on the growing toy market. Helped in large part by the number of characters its rich galaxy contains, the possibilities for figures and playsets were endless. The Kenner line, which started in 1997 alongside the first film, launched with well-known heroes and villains like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, and Darth Vader. However, as the story progressed further into the trilogy, the famous toy company took the opportunity to highlight side characters like Mien Nunb and the many Ewoks that made up Endor. Fans even learned some of the background characters' names for the first time from these figures. Amanaman would fall in that category. The Kenner line would usher in a new era of merchandising that has exploded in the 21st century thanks to the prequel and sequel trilogies. Hasbro, Sideshow, Funko, and Gentle Giant are some of the companies that are keeping the rabid Star Wars toy legacy alive.

All three of Gentle Giant’s new figures will be available starting today (Saturday, May 4). You can visit their website for more information and visit Free Comic Book Day’s official website to see all the participating stores. In terms of Star Wars films, Episode I: The Phantom Menace is currently back in theaters for its 25th anniversary.

