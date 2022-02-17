Which of these galactic entrepreneurs is the best at what they do?

The Book of Boba Fett has come and gone, and in its wake come fierce debates about the former bounty hunter's competence. Some felt that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni did a poor job showcasing Boba Fett's true capabilities, while others maintained that giving Fett dimension took priority over upping his “cool” factor.

Wherever you stand on the matter, it's tough to deny that the most recent Star Wars series gave us our best look at what the franchise's most recognizable bounty hunters are up to now. But which of these galactic entrepreneurs is the best at what they do?

7. Bossk

We don't see much (if any) of Bossk post-Return of the Jedi, which either means his death will be casually mentioned in dialogue or he's due for a return in one of the Disney+ shows. Like fellow competitor on this list Aurra Sing, Bossk served as a mentor to Boba Fett before allowing the ambitious youngster to take the lead on important jobs. Unlike Sing, he stuck with Boba for longer periods of time and even became loyal to him.

Bossk owes much of his strength and speed to his Trandoshan blood, but his ruthlessness is what makes him so dangerous. Recall that he was one of the elite killers Darth Vader summoned to track down Han Solo. You don't get called to the bridge of Vader's Star Destroyer for being a chump.

6. Aurra Sing

Aurra Sing was a Palliduvan bounty hunter who participated in countless high-profile jobs throughout the Clone Wars. She was incredibly skilled with long-range blasters and could hold her own in single combat. She was also important to Boba Fett's evolution as a bounty hunter, assisting him in an unsuccessful attempt on Mace Windu's life before bringing him along on numerous high-stakes jobs.

Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) killed Sing sometime before the events of Solo: A Star Wars Story, putting a definitive end to the cruel Palliduvan's bounty hunting. Sing may not get the admiration or recognition that Cad Bane receives, but her precision and skill helped cement her as one of the best bounter hunters of her time.

5. Din Djarin

Din Djarin (casually called “Mando”) is the protagonist of The Mandalorian and the character who kick-started the post-Return of the Jedi, pre-Force Awakens continuity. Initially portrayed as an aloof loner plucked straight from a spaghetti western, Djarin grows into a father figure for his charge, Grogu.

As much of a softie as he is, Djarin is a formidable fighter. He defeats Moff Gideon in single combat, butchers a slaughterhouse full of... well, butchers, and conquers a krayt dragon. The guy frequently overcomes ridiculous odds, further proving his skill, resourcefulness, and prowess. Oh, and he's learning how to use the Darksaber. So yeah, watch out.

4. Jango Fett

In his prime, Jango Fett was the best bounty hunter in the galaxy. Even after his death, Jango's impact was felt through the galaxy. He trained Cad Bane, who eventually took his place as the galaxy's most feared bounty hunter. His death instilled in Boba a deep thirst for revenge, as well as a desire to fill his father's shoes.

We see so little of Jango in the prequels that it's tough to gauge his abilities. However, from his fight against Obi-Wan on Kamino to his role in the Battle of Geonosis, Jango proves time and again that he can go toe-to-toe with anyone — even a Jedi Knight.

3. Fennec Shand

Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) may be a newer addition to Star Wars canon, but she has quickly become an important player in the larger story Favreau and Filoni are telling. She's one of the few who was able to gain the upper hand against Cad Bane, and her wide range of combat skills makes her a valuable ally.

In addition to her skills with both blades and blasters, Shand is undoubtedly the stealthiest bounty hunter on this list. As The Book of Boba Fett's finale proved, Shand can find her way into any compound, any bunker, any place you think you're safe.

2. Boba Fett

Say what you will about Boba Fett, but the guy is impressive. The Book of Boba Fett showcased a different kind of savviness, one that enabled its hero to build a criminal empire from the ground up. He had to fight hard for everything he had and then defend it from a powerful crime syndicate. And for those who need a bit more convincing, remember that Boba was the only bounty hunter who successfully captured Han Solo.

Sure, he isn't the indestructible badass some imagined he'd be, but his unexpected (and yes, occasionally disappointing) arc encouraged viewers to rethink what actually endears a character.

1. Cad Bane

Cad Bane is easily one of the most dangerous Star Wars villains we've been acquainted with so far. From battling Obi-Wan and Quinlan Vos (and nearly besting both) to beating Boba in a quick draw, Bane is a fearsome adversary capable of pulling off any job. Even though he doesn't make it through the events of The Book of Boba Fett alive, nothing in the series came close to knocking him from the top spot.

First introduced in Filoni's The Clone Wars series in the late 2000s, Bane has become a fan-favorite antagonist with a presence that's as chilling as it is impressive. The Duros-born killer showed up in the final two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, badly wounding Cobb Vanth and scaring off a rancor before finally meeting his end at Boba's hands.

