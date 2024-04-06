The Big Picture George Lucas' vision for Star Wars was groundbreaking in the 1970s despite initial doubts.

Lucas struggled with writing natural dialogue, with several actors calling out the issue.

Mark Hamill even begged Lucas to cut one nonsensical line from the script, and he finally caved.

The triumph of Star Wars exceeds the framework of cinema. George Lucas' artistic innovation has affected pop culture as much as the medium of film itself. Fans and general audiences alike are still enraptured with the series today, nearly 50 years since the premiere of the original 1977 movie, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. The sanctity of the Star Wars brand has become so vital that making a new film or property relating to the series is an intricate (and sometimes toxic) process that is likely to leave at least one sector of the fan base upset. No one knew what Lucas had in store in the 1970s. It merely looked like a silly space opera inspired by Flash Gordon serials, yet Lucas did the impossible. Along the way to creating a cinematic cash cow, Lucas had many doubters, including his fellow cast members, Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill, who questioned his acumen for dialogue.

George Lucas' Star Wars Was Groundbreaking in the 1970s

George Lucas was well on his way to becoming one of the great auteurs of New Hollywood, not a supervisor of a blockbuster enterprise or special effects pioneer. Before Star Wars, he had more in common with his friends and colleagues Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese, writing and directing the dystopian sci-fi film, THX 1138, and the reflective coming-of-age dramedy, American Graffiti. Lucas planned to direct Apocalypse Now, but Coppola had to replace him once his focus shifted to Star Wars. While today, the series is synonymous with popcorn entertainment to be enjoyed by all ages, the original film's concept was viewed as impenetrable for a mass audience. Legend states that, when Lucas screened a rough cut to his friends, including Steven Spielberg and Brian De Palma, their response was muted, to say euphemistically (De Palma has since corrected the record on this legend, claiming that he was supportive of Lucas' vision).

Because it is woven into the fabric of pop culture in 2024, one has to step back and recognize the esoteric nature of Lucas' text. Getting a team of professional actors and crew members on board would have been as difficult as imagining the film's expansive universe or constructing the various special effects. In the '70s, when bleak character dramas and dystopian political thrillers were prevalent in movie theaters, escapist fantasies were not in vogue. Along with the state of the industry, the dialogue in Star Wars further suggests that Lucas' vision might just be pure drivel. Beyond the coinage of terms and phrases, such as "The Dark Side," and "The Force," its characters do not speak like everyday human beings, especially the grounded figures embodied by prestigious actors Dustin Hoffman and Al Pacino throughout the decade.

George Lucas Struggles With Natural Dialogue

Your browser does not support the video tag.

If there's one clear knock on Lucas over the years, it's his dialogue writing. There's no question of his abilities as a creative writer, as only a great writer could conceive of such a realized universe as Star Wars. However, because of his awkward, choppy, and unnatural dialogue, he will never be confused with Paddy Chayefsky or Tennessee Williams. While their characters became instantly indelible, most principal actors, including Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher, are never completely dialed into the rhythm and flow of Lucas' dialogue. They often sound like they are learning a second language. It is hard to match the pedigree of Alec Guinness as Obi-Wan Kenobi, an acting legend who can make any utterance sound like pure Shakespeare. Ford and Hamill can reasonably defend their awkward line readings because humans are not trained to speak in Lucas' language. His ineptitude at writing natural dialogue would only become a bigger punchline during the production of the Star Wars prequels. In fairness, the person most in touch with Lucas' writing woes is none other than Lucas himself, who told Empire magazine in 1999, "I'm aware that dialogue isn't my strength... I'd be the first person to say I can't write dialogue."

Harrison Ford was bewildered by Lucas' dialogue. The actor, who previously worked with Lucas in American Graffiti, urged the director to consider the articulation factor of the words he writes. When sitting down with GQ in 2017, Ford recalls an instance where he jokingly shouted at Lucas, "George! You can type this shit, but you sure can't say it! Move your mouth when you're typing!" He referred to this remark as a "stress-relieving joke." Compared to his co-stars, who are forced to engage with Lucas' distinct language and jargon by the nature of their circumstances, Ford lucked out with Han Solo, who is evocative of the classical archetypes of the Western outlaw or a samurai popularized in the films of Akira Kurosawa.

Still, Ford had been imploring Lucas to kill off Han since the writing of Return of the Jedi. With The Force Awakens, the famous Star Wars curmudgeon was finally freed from the burden of hearing about fan theories in interviews (hilariously evident in an interview with Collider several years ago). In 2016, the late Carrie Fisher jokingly ridiculed Lucas' dialogue at a Q&A at the Tribeca Film Festival, citing that his shortcomings inspired her to pursue her own writing endeavor. Specifically, Fisher pointed to a line of gobbledygook in the film, where Princess Leia states, "I have placed information vital to the survival of the Rebellion into the memory systems of this R2 unit."

Mark Hamill Begged George Lucas To Cut an Awkward Line

Close

Mark Hamill, playing the farm boy turned hero of destiny Luke Skywalker, carried a heavy responsibility, especially for a relatively inexperienced actor. Unsurprisingly, Hamill also had difficulties with Lucas' arcane writing. Following the release of Star Wars, Hamill was a guest on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. He talks about the general frustration that stemmed from reciting Lucas' dialogue, with Hamill recalling a story where Ford facetiously threatened to tie up the director and force him to read his own lines.

Hamill revealed that one line was so ridiculous and nonsensical that he begged Lucas to cut it from the script. The line, which was said by Luke to Han when coming upon the destroyed Alderaan, Leia's home planet, was "But we can’t turn back, fear is their greatest defense. I doubt if the actual security there is any greater than it was on Aquilae or Sullust and what there is is most likely directed towards a large-scale assault." Hamill recites the line verbatim without missing a beat. Sticking up for himself and his co-stars, Hamill confronted Lucas, asking "Who talks like this?" To Hamill's satisfaction, Lucas cut this verbose line. Even by the standards set by Star Wars, this line would have pushed its luck with audiences in 1977.

Working with George Lucas is a series of gives and takes. His imagination is endless, and his story conception is brilliant, but conveying these ideas through clunky dialogue is an ordeal for any dignified actor. Despite their pleas for Lucas to write streamlined dialogue, this did not deter the main stars of the film, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill, from returning for sequels and legacy sequels, as they each made appearances in the Disney-owned trilogy in the 2010s. It might not always be pretty or seamless for all involved (Lucas himself ended up in the hospital), but he knew what he was doing when he first drafted the space opera. After all, how often do we quote lines of dialogue from the series?

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+