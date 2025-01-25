Star Wars is arguably the largest franchise in history, starting with the iconic first film in 1977. However, Star Wars has been in a bit of a slump, with many fans disliking the sequel trilogy. After the end of Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, Disney shifted their efforts to TV series, focusing on disconnected stories across different eras, introducing fans to new and familiar faces.

Star Wars shows are very polarizing, with some fans loving the new content and some fans believing it ruined the franchise. With the most recent Star Wars show concluded, now is the perfect time to look back on all eleven television shows and compare them. This list will rank all the series based on their story, effects, critical acclaim, fan opinion, enjoyability, and overall quality.

11 'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' (2023)

Kicking off this list is a reasonably unknown show, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, a recent show set during the High Republic Era. It is a children's show, so many fans may not be familiar with it, but it is a Disney+ series. It follows a group of younglings training to become Jedi Knights while teaching the audience important values and lessons.

Including Young Jedi Adventures on this list feels wrong because it is a kid's show that is not meant for children over ten. However, this list ranks every Disney+ show, and no one will enjoy it much unless they are in grade school. While this rank is unfair, and Young Jedi Adventures is an excellent show for children, it is simply not meant for an older audience and, therefore, won't connect to most people, landing at the bottom of this list.

10 'The Book of Boba Fett' (2021)

Star Wars has a problem with reviving dead characters, but no one complained about the return of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) in The Book of Boba Fett. The story follows the most badass Star Wars character piecing his life back together after falling in the Sarlacc Pit. He then starts a turf war on Tatooine after the death of Jabba the Hutt, attempting to claim the territory for himself.

Fans jumped for joy after hearing about the Boba Fett series, expecting bounty-hunting goodness with every episode. Instead, fans got a redemption story they never wanted, with goofy storylines and a bizarre direction that ultimately failed. It could have been so much better, and while it did have good moments and a fun Mandalorian side story, it was unable to live up to the character.

9 'The Acolyte' (2024)

The Acolyte is undeniably the most polarizing piece of Star Wars yet, with the fanbase undecided on whether it is an enjoyable show or the worst piece of fiction ever. Set during the High Republic, the story follows the twins Osha and Mae (Amandla Stenberg) trying to reconnect despite the difference in circumstances. Meanwhile, a Sith is on the loose for the first time in centuries, deepening the mystery.

Ranking The Acolyte is a tough decision since most critics like it, but the majority of fans like it. However, the fan hate is stronger than the critic's love, pushing this show down near the bottom of the list. The Acolyte has outstanding elements, including action sequences, set design, and characters. Unfortunately, the series has dull moments and unanswered questions, among other issues.