Everything ‘Star Wars’ Available on Disney+ for May the 4th

As many of you well know, today is a very special day in the Star Wars community; it’s May the 4th, Star Wars Day. We’re talking about a long-running iconic franchise that’s brought in over $10 billion at the worldwide box office, launched a number of hugely popular animated series including the big return of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and influenced countless other filmmakers and franchises to show their love for a galaxy far, far away with direct references to Star Wars characters and events. Clearly there’s a lot to celebrate here and now due to the existence of Disney+, we can find almost everything Star Wars right in one spot. (Although I do highly recommend seeking out Star Wars comics, novels and the extensive amount of material that now falls under the Legends banner.)

The Disney+ team just fired off a full breakdown of all their available Star Wars programming, so we figured we’d bring it to you in a handy list so you can scroll through and see what’s available at a glance. Personally? As much as I love the Skywalker Saga, it’s the supplementary material that’s really catching my eye right now, particularly Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-episode documentary-series that offers up a behind-the-scenes look at the show, hosted by Jon Favreau.

So that’s what I’ll be starting with, but there are loads of other options on the line-up! You can check out everything Disney+ is highlighting in honor of May the 4th below. Enjoy and may the force be with you!

Stream the Complete Skywalker Saga: What began in 1977 with George Lucas’ groundbreaking film “Star Wars: A New Hope,” the nine-part saga is now available to stream all in one place.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: In the series finale “Victory and Death,” Hunted by old friends that have now become enemies, Ahsoka and Rex find themselves in a desperate race for their own survival. With the galaxy in chaos, they must use all of their skills and cunning to outwit the dangerous forces that surround them. You might know who survives, but you don’t know how or why . . .

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian: “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on The Mandalorian. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, behind the scenes footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau. In the first episode “Directing,” the filmmakers speak about their individual journeys on the way to the director’s chair and take us inside the filmmaking process of The Mandalorian. In the second episode “Legacy,” premiering Friday, May 8, the cast and crew gather to reflect on the influence of Star Wars on both their lives and The Mandalorian.

May The 4th Concept Art Takeover: Disney+ is honoring the artistry of Star Wars with a week-long concept art takeover on the service. Like a commemorative gallery, each film and series’ artwork will be updated on May 4th to feature its original concept paintings. The Disney+ homepage carousel will feature Star Wars concept art from the legendary Ralph McQuarrie from his 1975 painting of the droids in the desert. For the first time, fans will be able to navigate to a dedicated brand page directly from carousel art. Once immersed in the Star Wars brand page fans will be treated to an adaption of character art from the Star Wars Celebration 2019 commemorative mural by Jason Palmer and other celebrated artists.

The concept art takeover continues on May the 4th with each film and series’ artwork updated to feature its original concept paintings. The updated art will be available for the following titles in the U.S.:

The Complete Skywalker Saga

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Mandalorian

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series)

Star Wars: Rebels

Star Wars: Resistance

New Star Wars Avatars Now Available: In honor of May the 4th, Disney+ users can now customize their profiles with seven new Star Wars avatars added to the collection. New characters include:

Darth Maul

Jabba the Hutt

Bo Katan

D-O

Captain Rex

Porg

332nd Trooper

Star Wars: Narrative Timeline: As both the Skywalker Saga and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” come to a close, there’s no better time than now to discover the entire narrative history of the galaxy.

The Animation of Star Wars:

Star Wars: the Clone Wars

Star Wars: Rebels

Star Wars: Resistance

Star Wars: Blips

LEGO Star Wars: All Stars

LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars

Space & Science:

Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity

Mars: Inside SpaceX

Apollo: Missions to the Moon

Missions to the Sun

Aliens of the Deep

Atlantis Rising

Roving Mars

Science Fair

A long time ago in a Springfield far, far away…: All the best Star Wars references throughout 30 seasons of The Simpsons, now streaming on Disney+. Watch the video and spot the references in the episodes listed: