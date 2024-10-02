The Festive Force is strong with this one, as Star Wars fans can prepare for a Hoth-liday season like no other. Collider is thrilled to exclusively reveal that the Disney Store is launching a brand-new Star Wars Holiday Collection, set to debut on October 7 at DisneyStore.com, and it's going to give fans the perfect chance to deck the halls of the Death Star and the Millennium Falcon.

The collection brings together a festive lineup of fan-favorite characters and memorable moments from across the Star Wars galaxy, and it's the perfect seasonal treat for the Jedi, Sith, and everyone else in between in your life. Keep an eye on DisneyStore.com when the full collection drops on October 7 and get a closer look at the new items below.

What Special Items Is the Disney Store Selling?