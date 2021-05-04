As part of its Star Wars Day celebration on May the 4th, Disney has revealed the first footage of its impressive working lightsaber. The existence of the lightsaber itself was revealed last month during a press conference, but no images or videos were available until today when a teaser for the upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience at Walt Disney World Resort was released.

The teaser shows that the working lightsaber functions exactly as the product patent describes it, with a retractable glowing blade that doesn’t need any weird plastic props to destroy the magic. In the teaser, an actress dressed as Rey lights up one of the majestic-looking lightsabers before the image fades to black, followed by a message: “See it first when Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opens at Walt Disney World Resort 2022."

It’s still unknown if the working lightsabers will be available for fans to buy, or if they were created as an exclusive treat to fans participating in what Disney describes as an “all-immersive, two-night vacation experience." In any case, based on the new video, the working lightsabers are central to the upcoming Galactic Starcruiser, meaning we probably won't get our hands on them before 2022.

May the 4th celebrations also include a group of new releases on Disney+, including a new animated short film in which The Simpsons take on the Star Wars franchise, as well as the premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a sequel series to Star Wars: The Clone Wars focused on the defective stormtroopers squad Clone Force 99.

As more news of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is revealed, we’ll be sure to report everything here at Collider. While our dreams to become Jedi (or Sith) haven't come true yet, we can still watch the reveal teaser below and dream about handling our own working lightsaber:

