Thank you, Mandalorian, for paving the way towards a more diverse Star Wars universe. We’ll see you again in February 2023.

The Mandalorian in 2019 shattered glass ceilings in the Star Wars Universe with its compelling new stand-alone characters and the first racially diverse lead role in the series, played by Chilean actor Pedro Pascal. Pascal now hands the baton to Mexican actor-director Diego Luna, who stars in Andor, the Disney+ series that launches next month and delves into the backstory of Cassian Andor, from Rogue One.

Through The Mandalorian, director Jon Favreau paved the way for more a diverse falaxy full of incredible characters. This diverse list of shows includes Andor (Luna), The Acolyte (Amandla Stenberg), Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), The Book of Boba Fett (Temeura Morrison and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand) and Lando (Donald Glover). Worth noting, Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan) and Hayden Christensen (Anakin) reprised their iconic characters in this year's incredible Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which included new roles played by Pakistani-born Kumail Nanjiani as Haja and Moses Ingram as Reva. Sadly, Ingram received hundreds of racist comments on her Instagram account despite her pheonemal performance.

The Official Star Wars Twitter account responded to the harassment with the post, “We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist.”

Cassian Andor Is Back For More

Image via Disney

Diego Luna was the first Latin American to star as a Star Wars lead when he played Captain Cassian Andor in Rogue One (2016). In a recent interview on ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, Luna said when he finished making Rogue One he assumed his role was done. “I was like, this is it. It’s over. But I guess in Star Wars, that’s not true.” Andor is a prequel five years prior to Rogue One.

The rebellion rising against the oppressive Empire is one that seamlessly weaves throughout Star Wars films and series. “'It is incredible to go back to something (Star Wars) you love so much,'” said Luna, who grew up watching the classic SW films. The connection is like with no other project. It’s so special.” Stay tuned on September 21 for the first three episodes of this highly anticipated Star Wars series about this destined rebel hero.

The New Acolyte

Image via Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg, the The Hate U Give star will play the leading role in The Acolyte, a Star Wars Expanded Universe mystery thriller being produced this year. Stenberg is the first black woman to helm their own Star Wars entry. The story is about the emerging dark side powers in a time when Jedi rule was strongest over a peaceful galaxy. The Disney+ series is set to release in 2023 and will be a prequel to Episode 1: The Phantom Menace when Anakin was a little boy.

Stenberg will star as Aura, who is part of the counterculture force of the dark side. Because acolytes can be trained by Sith Lords, it seems like Stenberg’s character will be an anti-villain with heroic goals and good intentions.

'Ahsoka' Releases After 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 In 2023

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson, Seven Pounds) made her first live-action appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2. But this was years after being established as a Star Wars favorite character in the animated series The Clone Wars (2008), where she was Anakin’s assigned apprentice. Ahsoka will feature Dawson in the lead role. The series is set to be released next year after The Mandalorian Season 3, where Ahsoka is returning as a supporting character.

Given that Favreau wrote and produced The Mandalorian and is writing and producing Ahsoka, itt'll be exciting to see this strong immature-turned-beloved hero finally headline her own series. Plus, Dawson is an incredible actress who's elevated Ahsoka as she searches for Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Boba Fett & Fennec Shand’s One Season Wonder

The Book of Boba Fett starred fearless bounty hunters Boba Fett played by Temeura Morrison (Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, 2002) and Fennec Shand played by Ming-Na Wen (The Joy Luck Club, 1993). The iconic Star Wars character Boba is a clone of his father, Jango, and surprisingly reappeared in Season 2 of The Mandalorian crawling out of Sarlacc’s Great Pit of Carkoon, first seen in Return of the Jedi (1983).

In an interview about the series, Morrison (who is Polynesian) said he and his co-star Wen (who is Chinese-American) had a natural rapport from the get-go and toyed with the idea of another season where one of them remains in Tatooine and the other goes on more bounty hunts. Writer/director Favreau and LucasFilms have not said if Boba will get another season.

'Lando' Is Still On Hold

According to President Kathleen Kennedy, LucasFilms is waiting on Donald Glover (Atlanta) to revive Billy Dee Williams’s historic Star Wars character Lando Calrissian in a future Disney+ series. Williams first starred as Lando in The Empire Strikes Back (1980), becoming the first black actor in a Star Wars movie. Williams returned in both The Return of the Jedi (1983) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019), making a 42-year tenure with the Star Wars universe.

Fans may be disappointed that Williams is not returning to the new series as Lando, but Glover played the role to near-perfection in Solo: A Star Wars Story and has the charisma needed to carry a show. During an interview with CinemaBlend, Kennedy said, "You need to ask Donald [Glover]. He's the one that holds all the cards here. It's just that he's a very busy guy." Star Wars: Lando should take place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

