Lucasfilm and Marvel Comics are expanding the Star Wars universe once again with a brand-new ongoing series centered on one of the galaxy’s most unpredictable antiheroes. Collider is thrilled to exclusively reveal that, launching this June, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra – Chaos Agent will see the rogue archaeologist embark on a totally original adventure set in the era of the New Republic — after the events of Return of the Jedi. Written by Cherish Chen (Radiant Red), with art by Gabriel Guzman, the new series is set to follow Aphra as she teams up with none other than Luke Skywalker in a race to track down a rare artifact. However, the biggest twist may come from Aphra herself — her signature tattoos, which have always played a vital role in her survival and scheming, no longer function.

First introduced in Darth Vader #3 (2015) by Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larroca, Doctor Aphra has become a fan-favorite character known for her cunning, self-serving attitude and moral ambiguity. Her previous solo series followed her exploits as a treasure hunter and con artist, often trying desperately to toe the line between reluctant hero and opportunistic villain. But now, in Chaos Agent, she finds herself operating under an entirely new status quo.

Doctor Aphra Fans Will Love the New Status Quo