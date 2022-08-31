Domhnall Gleeson is ready to put on his First Order uniform again and come back as General Armitage Hux in the Star Wars universe. Speaking with TheWrap about his experience in a galaxy far, far away, Gleeson also said that, unfortunately, he thinks it’s unlikely Lucasfilm will ever reach out to him again.

First introduced in Episode VII: The Force Awakens, General Hux was the leader of the First Order military forces, working together with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) to wipe out the Resistance in the name of Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis). Hux was introduced in the sequel trilogy as a replacement for Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing), who was the highest authority in the Empire apart from Darth Vader himself. However, Gleeson infused Hux with pure chaos, delivering a rage-induced performance that elevated his side character as one of the best Star Wars villains created in the last decade.

When asked if he would like to go back to the Star Wars franchise, Gleeson was quick to answer: “Of course I would! He [Hux] was really interesting, and I think there’s a lot I could do more [with him].” However, Gleeson doesn’t think that will happen anytime soon. As he puts it, “I don’t see them making the call. I’m not sure anybody’s clamoring for a Hux sequel or prequel. But yeah, of course. Those movies are amazing.” Well, people, we have our course of action. It’s time to march on the streets with First Order flags and demand the Disney+ General Hux series we all deserve. We need to see Gleeson screaming his lungs out while planets get destroyed, and we need it now.

It might be too soon for Lucasfilm to tap into the sequel trilogy for extended content, considering how divisive those three movies were. However, it’s great to know a talented actor such as Gleeson is ready to go back if the company ever comes to its senses and brings General Hux back.

Gleeson is not the only cast member from the sequel trilogy who has recently talked about returning to the Star Wars franchise. A few weeks back, Oscar Isaac had a change of heart and said he would be willing to come back as Poe Dameron, the Resistance’s most capable pilot. John Boyega, on the other hand, changed his mind in the opposite direction and declared he would not want to come back as Finn, the rebellious Stormtrooper.

Gleeson can be currently seen in Hulu’s The Patient, where he plays a serial killer trying to cure his bloodthirst, The series premiered on August 30, with new episodes coming weekly to the streaming service. Check out The Patient’s trailer below: