Since the franchise's debut in 1977, Star Wars has become a household name for many across the world. From the hero's journey of Luke Skywalker becoming a Jedi Knight to the introduction of one of cinema's most iconic villains, Darth Vader, the series has left its mark on the cultural sphere. There are no signs of slowing down either, as Star Wars has only continued to expand beyond the Skywalker saga, with other projects both on the big and small screens. However, one aspect that has been consistent throughout the franchise has been the various droids that in some cases have become synonymous with the series at large.

Droids in the Star Wars universe come in all different shapes and sizes, as well as both friends and foes. There are the droids that started it all in the form of R2-D2 and C-3PO, both of whom helped the Millennium Falcon Crew through several close calls in their fight against the Galactic Empire. The Prequel trilogy and Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020) went on to add many more unique and fearsome droids to the collection. This does not even include the droids introduced in recent Star Wars video games that have proven to be very helpful in tough situations, or formidable obstacles themselves. Across the multiple Star Wars eras, droids and their abilities have certainly made their presence known in a galaxy far, far away.

10 Imperial Probe Droid

Original Appearance: 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

One of the first droids introduced into the Star Wars canon, the Imperial probe droid left its mark on the broader galaxy. The droid was utilized by the Empire for deep space exploration and undercover surveillance, being equipped with various high-quality sensors. In addition, the droid is equipped with blasters as well as shields to defend itself from potential attacks. Its appearance further emphasizes the fierce capability of the droid with its sharp, tentacle-like arms as well as its intimidating structure.

While the droid did not get much screentime in its debut movie, it was technically responsible for the brutal defeat of the Rebel Alliance on Hoth. The Rebels had been in hiding on the ice planet for nearly three years following the destruction of the first Death Star. The Empire had been in pursuit of the Alliance's new secret base ever since, with little success. That is, until an Imperial probe droid located the hidden base and informed Vader and his forces. Their combat skills should not be underestimated either, as in the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, these droids were even able to give Jedi Knight Cal Kestis a little trouble, especially with its self-detonation attack.

9 Chopper (Voiced by Dave Filoni)

Original Appearance: 'Star Wars: Rebels' (2014-2018)

While Chopper may not seem like much more than an average astromech, this could not be further from the truth! He can basically be thought of as an anti-R2-D2, as their similarities virtually end with them both being astromech droids. He was active during the Clone Wars, working for the Republic Navy during the Battle of Ryloth when his Y-wing starfighter was shot down. He was found and rescued by Hera Syndulla, and soon after became her loyal companion and a member of the Ghost Crew years later in Star Wars: Rebels (2014-2018).

Despite his warm demeanor towards Hera, Chopper's personality as a whole can hardly be described as such. As an older droid, he is often grumpy and lazy, often refusing to do his assigned tasks. He is also quick to lose his temper, as he is not afraid to voice what is on his mind, even if it involves vulgarities. He also loved messing with people, often pulling pranks on members of the Ghost Crew (though not limited to them). However, he has shown that he is dependable when his friends truly need his help. He has come to the rescue of his friends several times, making him a valuable member of the Ghost Crew with a heart of gold, even if it isn't always obvious.

8 BB-8 (Voiced by Bill Hader and Ben Schwartz)

Original Appearance: 'Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens' (2015)