Droids–love them or hate them, they are a pivotal part of the Star Wars galaxy. It all began with two droids. C-3PO and R2D2 are the very first Star Wars characters fans laid eyes on, frantically rushing around in the opening scene of A New Hope.

RELATED: 8 Most Beloved Droids In Star Wars

It is a droid who is entrusted with the Death Star plans, it is a droid who accompanies Luke to Dagobah to train with Master Yoda, and it is a droid who saves Grogu’s life. But who are the actors that give these beloved droids their voices? Some may be very familiar… these are in fact the droids that you’re looking for!

10 IG-11 - Taika Waititi

IG-11 was originally an assassin droid, programmed to follow the protocols of the Bounty Hunters Guild. This put him in the path of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin, who destroyed IG before he could assassinate Grogu. IG was then reprogrammed to ‘nurse and protect’ which ultimately led him to sacrifice his life for Grogu by self-destructing, taking down a platoon of stormtroopers with him.

IG-11 gets his voice from none other than New Zealand-born director, screenwriter, and actor extraordinaireTaika Waititi. Waititi is behind irreverent classics such as What We Do In The Shadows, Hunt For The Wilderpeople, andJojo Rabbit. He directed and starred in both Thor: Ragnarok and Love & Thunder, playing everyone’s favorite Kronan, Korg.

9 8D8 - Matt Berry

8D8 was originally a smelter droid tasked with extracting ore but was reprogrammed by Jabba the Hutt to act as his chief droid torturer. After Jabba’s demise at the hands of Princess Leia, 8D8 was deactivated. In The Book of Boba Fett, when Boba became Daimyo of Mos Espa, 8D8 was reactivated to serve as his diplomatic assistant.

RELATED: The 7 Funniest Matt Berry Roles, From 'What We Do in the Shadows' to 'Community'

8D8 is voiced by British comedian Matt Berry. Berry is known for his booming voice across a plethora of comedic roles including aristocratic vampire Laszlo Cravensworth in What We Do In The Shadows, bumbling boss Douglas Reynholme in The IT Crowd, and self-absorbed actor Steven Toast in Toast of London.

8 Q9-0 - Richard Ayoade

Q9-0, or “Zero” to his friends, was a protocol droid who worked as a mercenary under the leadership of Ranzar Malk, an ex-partner of Din Djarin. In an attempt to get back at Din for abandoning their crew, Zero tried to kill Grogu but was ultimately destroyed by his Beskar-clad father. When Din was tasked with transporting the Frog Lady and her eggs, they used the wreck of Zero’s vocabulator to communicate.

Following the trend of famous comedians voicing Star Wars droids, Q9-0 is voiced by British comedian Richard Ayoade. Ayoade has played many a fan-favorite character, including Moss in The IT Crowd, Saboo in The Mighty Boosh and Jamarcus in The Watch.

7 K-2SO - Alan Tudyk

K-2SO started his life as an Imperial Droid but was reprogrammed by Cassian Andor to serve in The Alliance To Restore The Republic. K2’s cynical, sarcastic nature made him the perfect sidekick for the aloof Cassian in Rogue One. K2 ended up sacrificing himself during the Battle Of Scarif, taking out the Stormtroopers chasing Cassian and Jyn Erso in their attempt to steal the Death Star plans.

RELATED: 5 Iconic Characters You Didn't Know Where Voiced by Alan Tudyk

K-2SO is voiced by Alan Tudyk, whose voice will be very familiar to Disney fans. Tudyk is the voice behind several Disney characters including Heihei inMoana, Duke Weaselton in Zootopia, and King Candy in Wreck-It Ralph. He also voiced Sonny in I, Robot.

6 C-3PO - Anthony Daniels

Everyone’s favorite protocol droid C-3PO was built from spare parts by a young Anakin Skywalker. Fluent in over six million forms of communication, Threepio went on to have quite a life. With his bestie R2-D2, the droid served Anakin and Padme before falling into the hands of their daughter Leia, then accompanying Luke before joining Princess Leia again as part of the Resistance.

C-3PO is not only voiced by Anthony Daniels–he is also the one inside Threepio’s shiny gold armor. Daniels is the only actor to have been involved in all Star Wars theatrical releases in some capacity. He is in the suit for every one of Threepio’s onscreen performances exceptThe Phantom Menace.

5 L3-37 - Phoebe Waller-Bridge

L3-37 was a self-made pilot droid–yes she literally modified herself with scraps of other droids! She was an extremely self-aware and loyal companion to Lando Calrissian, helping him to navigate the galaxy on the Millennium Falcon in Solo. L3 was passionate about droid rights and ultimately met her end liberating droids. After her demise, her neural core was integrated into the Falcon.

L3-37 is voiced by British actress and screenwriter, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Waller-Bridge is the genius behind the hit seriesFleabag, which she created, wrote, and starred in. She was also the head writer and producer on the first season of Killing Eve.

4 D-O - J.J. Abrams

D-O was the anxious little data storage and retrieval droid in The Rise of Skywalker. He was once owned by the Sith assassin Ochi. D-O was reactivated by BB-8 and further repaired by Rey. He joined Rey and the Resistance crew after being found on Ochi’s old ship.

D-O’s polite but reserved chittering is credited to J.J. Abrams, the director behind The Force Awakensand The Rise of Skywalker. The use of Abrams voice was meant to be temporary but ended up fitting D-O perfectly. Abrams also wrote and directed the hit mind-bending TV showLost.

3 EV-9D9 - Mark Hamill

EV-9D9 was a defective mechanic droid who took pleasure in the torture of other droids. He worked alongside Jabba the Hutt’s chief droid torturer 8D8. After the demise of Jabba, EV became a bartender droid at Mos Eisley Cantina where he encountered The Mandalorian Din Djarin looking for work, advising him that the Guild no longer operates on Tatooine.

RELATED: Mark Hamill’s 10 Best Voice Acting Performances

One of the most famous actors in the Star Wars galaxy provided the voice for EV-9D9–none other than Mark Hamill. Yes, that’s right, Luke Skywalker moonlights as a bartender droid! In a post to his Twitter, Hamill confirmed that he has done uncredited voice cameos for every Star Wars film since 2015.

2 TODO 360 - Seth Green

First appearing in the animated series The Clone Wars, and then in The Bad Batch, TODO 360 was a service droid owned by bounty hunter Cad Bane. TODO was a loyal but undervalued servant to Bane, who never shied away from hard work and helped Bane with capturing his bounties.

TODO 360 is voiced by actor Seth Green, who is also the voice of Chris Griffin on Family Guy. Green is a co-creator and primary voice actor on comedy series Robot Chicken, and played Dr. Evil’s petulant son Scott Evil in the Austin Powers movies.

1 TAY-0 - Ben Schwartz

TAY-0 was an arrogant, self-assured racer droid who participated in champion Riot Racing on the animated series The Bad Batch. He stopped at nothing to win, often using offensive tactics and his unwavering skill to claim victory on Seralonis.

TAY-0 is voiced by American comedian Ben Schwartz, who is best known for playing the eccentric Jean-Ralphio on Parks and Recreation. Schwartz has voiced a ton of characters in animated comedies including American Dad, Bob’s Burgers,BoJack Horseman, and Robot Chicken. He was also credited alongside Bill Hader for doing voice work for BB-8 in The Force Awakens.

NEXT: 8 Celebrity Cameos You Might Have Missed in 'The Mandalorian'