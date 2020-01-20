Watch: Rule of Two Reviews Colin Trevorrow’s Script for ‘Star Wars: Duel of the Fates’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The leak of Colin Trevorrow’s script for Star Wars 9 calls for a special episode of Collider’s Rule of Two. Collider CEO Marc Fernandez and co-host Mark Reilly sat down to discuss the script at length, which was written by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly when Trevorrow was attached to direct Star Wars: Episode IX. Trevorrow ended up exiting the project over creative differences, and J.J. Abrams took over as director, rewriting the screenplay alongside Chris Terrio (Argo). That version of the film is the one that was produced, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And Abrams’ conclusion to the Skywalker Saga has drawn some of the harshest reviews in Star Wars history, as well as divisive response among fans.

Perhaps it’s the mixed result of Rise of Skywalker that makes Trevorrow’s draft—titled Star Wars: Duel of the Fates—most fascinating, as this provides a glimpse at an alternate reality in which a very different version of Star Wars 9 got made. Details of Trevorrow’s Episode IX started making the rounds last week, with key differences from Abrams’ film. No Palpatine, more Rose Tico, and a very different ending to the dynamic between Rey and Kylo Ren.

In this very special episode of Rule of Two, Fernandez and Reilly go deep on what Trevorrow’s script entailed, what they thought about this version of the story in contrast to Rise of Skywalker, and what might have happened had Trevorrow remained attached and been able to bring Duel of the Fates to fruition.

Watch the full episode above, as Fernandez and Reilly break down all the twists and turns of this alternate ending to the Skywalker Saga.