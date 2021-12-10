There are more games to be played in a Galaxy Far Far Away with the first major announcement at The Game Awards being a new Star Wars game entitled Star Wars: Eclipse. What was shown at the event was a cinematic trailer by Lucasfilm and developer Quantic Dream showcasing the grand scope of the upcoming adventure that is set in the newly established High Republic-Era of the universe. The only other thing known is this will be an action-adventure game and it is in very early development at the moment of the announcement.

A lot of different things were teased in the almost 3-minute trailer like various locations/planets and a darker story that lays out the conflicts the Jedi Order faced 200 years before the events of The Phantom Menace as an impending eclipse slowly commences through the footage. Some of the highlights include a tease of Yoda’s involvement in the story and an unknown presumably evil presence emerging from a black goo-like substance. This appears to be a very atmospheric experience from the footage shown off and typical elements like the shady Star Wars underworld, droids, and lightsaber battles can also be seen throughout the trailer.

The High Republic era kicked off in early 2020 with the Project Luminous announcement and was promoted as the next phase of Star Wars after The Skywalker Saga ended in 2019 with The Rise of Skywalker. While this era has so far been seen in novels and comic books, this game is the first major step in this part of the galaxy for the general public since the initial announcement of The High Republic.

While the movie universe for Star Wars has been in a cloud of confusion lately, the games are on a bit of a hot streak as Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and Star Wars: Squadrons were well received by both critics and fans alike. Quantic Dream's previous narrative-heavy experiences Detroit: Being Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond: Two Souls were mostly well-received by critics, but the developer has been the subject of numerous workplace abuse allegations since 2017.

You can watch the full trailer below and for all the latest news on Star Wars: Eclipse including story details, gameplay, and an eventual release date, stick with Collider.

