Senator of Naboo. Chancellor of the Republic. Emperor of the Galaxy. Sith Lord, Darth Sidious. Mr. Lightning Hands Himself. Sheev Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) has many identities through the Star Wars saga. As much as the prequel trilogy — especially Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith — follows Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) fall from grace, it also charts Palpatine's rise to power. He pulls the strings of galactic politics, manufactures a civil war, cycles through disposable apprentices, leverages Anakin's love for Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), and remains one step ahead of the Jedi before ultimately betraying them. He is playing HoloChess while the wise Jedi Councilors twiddle their thumbs! Yet, for all of Palpatine's dark powers, plotting, and opportunism, the master manipulator needed another crucial ingredient: luck. Key moments in Palpatine's rise to power rely on pure chance, and are a reminder of how close his evil plot came to unraveling.

Only Qui-Gon Jinn Believes Anakin Is the Chosen One

Darth Vader is essential to Palpatine's reign through the Star Wars saga. But the emperor was fortunate to even get to deploy his iconic, villainous, right-hand man. To bend Anakin to evil in Revenge of the Sith, Palpatine needs Anakin to be strong enough to be useful, yet independent enough to break from the Jedi. If Anakin is too loyal to the Jedi, Palpatine cannot influence him. If Anakin is too weak, Palpatine cannot rely on him to deliver victory for the Sith. Quite the narrow Venn diagram of character traits in the Sith Lord aptitude test!

Luckily for Palpatine, the circumstances of Qui-Gon Jinn's (Liam Neeson) death in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace set Anakin Skywalker on the perfect trajectory to be ripe for later machinations. By ignoring his own misgivings, and by fulfilling Qui-Gon Jinn's dying wish that Anakin receive training, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) produces a powerful, unorthodox apprentice that lacks a true living champion.

How perfect for Palpatine! And how unlikely! The showdown with Darth Maul (Ray Park, Peter Serafinowicz) truly was a duel of the fates (cue John Williams' excellent soundtrack). Imagine: If Qui-Gon Jinn survives the fight with Maul, he trains Anakin himself, and Anakin has a mentor who both believes in him and also has Anakin's respect and loyalty (apologies, Obi-Wan). But if Maul kills Jinn quickly, or wounds him in such a way that he cannot communicate, then Kenobi may never feel an obligation to train Anakin at all. (Earlier, Kenobi urges Jinn to obey the Jedi Council and not train Anakin).

Palpatine may have ordered Maul to kill Jinn, but even the great puppet master cannot control the chaos of combat, or the manner in which Jinn dies. Only Jinn's dramatic, heartbreaking passing — drawn enough to deliver final words, yet absolute — gives Anakin the label of the Chosen One without any other living Jedi fully believing it. Pure luck, and the perfect psychological recipe to create an arrogant, lonely Jedi in search of a parental figure. By the events of Revenge of the Sith, Palpatine appears ready with open arms, and springs the trap.

Count Dooku's Secrets Die With Him in 'Revenge of the Sith'

Close

For as lucky as Palpatine is in The Phantom Menace, he really rolls the dice in Revenge of the Sith. In the film's opening sequence, Anakin bests Count Dooku (Christopher Lee), Palpatine's secret apprentice, in a duel. Unbeknownst to Anakin, Dooku knows Palpatine's true aim and identity. Dooku voluntarily spilled the beans to an unconvinced Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones that a Sith Lord controls the Republic. Dooku now sits disarmed at Anakin's feet — if he becomes a prisoner of the Republic, the ruse may be up! Perhaps sensing this, Palpatine orders Anakin to kill Dooku. Palpatine's entire evil plot hinges on Anakin's decision. It's practically a coin toss! Will Anakin kill, or show mercy?

Anakin hesitates, knowing he should not kill an unarmed prisoner. If only Kenobi were awake, and not unconscious on the floor, he might have inspired an ethical decision, or asked questions. If only Dooku spoke up, expressing his value as a prisoner, Anakin may have spared his life. If only Anakin had done what he knew was right, he may have avoided tragedy later. Alas, Anakin caves to Palpatine's demand, and Dooku's secrets die with him. The stars align for Palpatine — unconscious Obi-Wan, silent Dooku, compliant Anakin — and the evil plot endures. Sheer chance. Perhaps the Chancellor should take a break from galactic conquest and visit the casino on Canto Bight.

Anakin Skywalker's Timing Saves Emperor Palpatine from Mace Windu

Image via Lucasfilm

For all his brilliant political maneuvering and string pulling, Palpatine wildly miscalculates his own abilities after revealing his true identity to Anakin Skywalker in Revenge of the Sith. Palpatine knows members of the Jedi Council are on their way to arrest him — he has plenty of time to run, call for assistance, or prepare to fight — but he arrogantly waits, ego inflated by his political prowess. Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) defeats him fair and square. Finally, the Jedi learn the truth and put a stop to the Chancellor's devilish scheme — or so it seems. Palpatine's last defense is an enormous stroke of luck, as a desperate Anakin arrives at just the right moment to save the Chancellor. With one swing of a lightsaber, Anakin flips the odds of Palpatine and Windu's epic showdown — and the fate of the galaxy.

Anakin's timing is ideal for Palpatine. If Anakin arrives earlier, perhaps he convinces Windu to spare Palpatine's life and take him prisoner. This would work out just fine for Anakin, who thinks he needs Palpatine's knowledge, not political position, to save Padmé. Alternatively, if Anakin arrives later — if he mopes for a few more minutes at the Jedi temple, visits Padmé first, or struggles to find a parking space for his speeder outside the Chancellor's office — then Windu kills Palpatine before the Chancellor can direct the clone army to betray the Jedi with Order 66. The galactic empire exists because of Anakin's perfect, or rather, horrible, timing. Once again, fortune, not skill, saves Palpatine and his plot from disaster.

Bad Luck Makes the Fall of the Republic More Tragic in Star Wars

Timing, chance, and split-second decisions save Palpatine's scheme often, including when the clone trooper Fives almost reveals the truth of Order 66 in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and when Yoda (Frank Oz) and Kenobi make the fateful decision to split up, rather than face the Emperor together, in Revenge of the Sith. Luck is an essential element of storytelling in a tragedy like the prequel trilogy. When heroes fail against unstoppable, overwhelming opposition, the failure feels emotionless, flat, or inconclusive; a loss, setback, or martyrdom — not a tragedy.

But when heroes try their best to overcome challenges but come up short by chance, the story is heartbreaking, emotional, and tragic because bad luck illustrates just how close they were to victory. The Jedi doing everything right but falling to bad fortune tugs the heartstrings because we almost see the alternative. The Republic teeters on a razor's edge, and Palpatine's luck, not skill, pushes it over.

Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

