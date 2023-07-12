Treat the most valuable person in your life with a delightful little keepsake that will make them say "I love you". And reply "I know" as you hand them this The Empire Strikes Back ornament that depicts the legendary scene where Han Solo (Harrison Ford) is frozen in carbonite at the climax of the film in front of his beloved Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher).

Hallmark is promoting the launch of this fabulous ornament - which is retailing for $64.99 - with an excellent video which shows the scene in its entirety...but through the ornament itself, complete with iconic score by John Williams. The video shows the tiny Han Solo figurine being lowered into the carbon freezing chamber - which comes with light, sound and motion - and replaced with the slab of Solo frozen in carbonite. Hallmark's official product details for the Christmas keepsake describes it thus:

As part of Darth Vader's attempt to capture Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,Han Solo served as both bait and test subject for the carbon-freezing process. This Christmas tree ornament depicts the emotional scene on Cloud City, which culminates in Han and Leia’s iconic profession of love and Han’s encasement in carbonite. The dynamic decoration features LED lights for a constant glow. Push the button to see a synchronized sound and light performance, complete with motion, as the Rebel heroes face an uncertain fate. Requires Hallmark's Keepsake Power Cord (sold separately).

Why Was the Carbonite Scene So Iconic?

The scene serves as a pivotal moment in the movie's narrative. Han Solo is betrayed and frozen in carbonite by Darth Vader before being handed off to the bounty hunter, Boba Fett. This left audiences uncertain about his fate and created a suspenseful cliffhanger. The movie ended on this note, which left fans on tenterhooks as they waited three years to find out Solo's fate.

The scene is also famous for the iconic dialogue exchange between Leia and Han. As Leia expresses her love for Han ("I love you"), the rogueish and cocky reply of ("I know") adds depth to the relationship and, for the fans who know Solo's character, cements his true affection for Leia. The image of Solo frozen in carbonite has become an iconic image in Star Wars lore.

