"No, I am your film festival." Yes, folks, Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back is returning to the big screen in a brilliantly fun, new way. Turner Classic Movies (TCM) has announced that the legendary sequel will open the 16th annual TCM Classic Film Festival on Thursday, April 24th, marking the 45th anniversary of the film’s release. And making the night all the more special, George Lucas himself will present the film, giving fans an opportunity to celebrate the legacy of Empire with the visionary creator behind Star Wars. The opening night gala will kick off a weekend-long event in Hollywood, featuring films and discussions centered around this year’s theme: "Grand Illusions: Fantastic Worlds on Film."

While a lot of films struggle to live up to the classics that came before them,

The Empire Strikes Back has long been considered one of the greatest follow-ups in film history—often compared to The Godfather Part II in terms of impact and craftsmanship. TCM Primetime Anchor and Festival Host Ben Mankiewicz explained:

“The first Star Wars picture in 1977 ignited a new era in Hollywood and turned a generation of young people into passionate movie fans for life. Then, somehow, three years later, along comes Empire, which might even be better. It’s a stunning accomplishment and surely stands as one of the great achievements in the history of film.”

The film's much darker tone from the original, along with the shocking twists and one of the greatest cliffhanger endings in movie history have made Empire stand out as one of the best movies ever made. Directed by Irvin Kershner and featuring the return of Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Billy Dee Williams, the movie remains a staple of pop culture. It won two Academy Awards and continues to influence filmmakers and storytellers over four decades later.

What Other Movies Will Show At TCM Classic Film Festival?

It's not just The Empire Strikes Back that's making waves at the festival, either. This year’s event will also include screenings of The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989) with Michelle Pfeiffer, Apocalypse Now (1978) in 70mm, Babe (1995) with James Cromwell, The Lady Eve (1941) introduced by Bill Hader, and Cinderella (1950) with Mario Cantone and Leonard Maltin. Animated and sci-fi classics like Spirited Away (2001), Mothra (1961), and Fantastic Voyage (1966) will also be featured. Lastly, the film will also hand out some honors to individuals who have achieved a lot throughout history, with George Stevens, Jr. receiving the Robert Osborne Award and director Michael Schultz recognized for his lasting contributions to film.