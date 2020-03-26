‘Star Wars: Episode I – Racer’ Brings Podracing to Nintendo Switch and PS4

One of the best things to come out of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace was Qui-Gon Jinn Jar Jar Binks podracing. And what’s the best thing to come out of the somewhat random but definitely thrilling and memorable podracing sequence from the prequel? Nintendo’s Star Wars: Episode I – Racer. The 1999 release put players in control of a number of podracers that were highly customizable and upgradeable (thanks to delightfully cute pit droids) in order to compete against 20-some opponents in over 20 unique tracks from the many worlds of Star Wars. And now, after a recent port made playable for PC players, the racing game is headed to the Nintendo Switch and the PS4.

As reported in today’s Nintendo Direct (which you can watch below) and confirmed by StarWars.com, Lucasfilm and developer Aspyr announced that the beloved title would be arriving on both platforms with modernized controls. However, the Star Wars page also offered some screenshots of the “modern” game that look … well … not at all upgraded. We’ll see if that changes as we get closer to the release date, which has not yet been announced.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, Star Wars Episode I Racer featured 25 playable racers, including Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba, and Ratts Tyerell, on tracks that spanned 8 worlds, like Tatooine, Baroonda, and Malastare. (And yeah, get ready for ice physics.) Be sure to dust off those racetrack course maps because short-cuts and peril aplenty await you and your friends when Episode I Racer arrives sometime (hopefully) this year.

Additionally, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is available for the Nintendo Switch today!

Check out the Nintendo Direct reveal here: