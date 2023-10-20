Image via Lucasfilm

The Star Wars franchise depicts a constant battle between good and evil that almost always ends with a victory for the heroes. As such, most of the movies are upbeat and hopeful. Yet, one stands out as the most depressing. No, not Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which tells the story of a team on a suicide mission to steal the plans to the Death Star. This has all the trademarks of a tragedy as everyone dies, and the film actually has to bring in Leia (Carrie Fisher) for the ending because there are no other surviving characters. Yet the conclusion is surprisingly full of hope, with the successful mission giving the Rebels a chance against the Empire, which fans know results in a Rebel victory. Though Rogue One may seem difficult to beat, the darkest Star Wars film by far is Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

The conclusion of the prequel films shows the Empire's rise to power, setting up the conflict seen in the original trilogy. But to explain the origins of the Rebellion, the villains must win and proceed to rule for years before meeting significant opposition. This film shows the destruction of the democratic government and the genocide committed against the Jedi, known as Order 66. Though many of the main characters live, they are destined for more tragedy, as Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Yoda (Frank Oz), and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) must die before peace is restored to the galaxy. Worse, the film's hero, Anakin, becomes the infamous Darth Vader and is last seen killing children and betraying his friends. The only sliver of hope left lies with the infant Skywalker babies, who are essentially orphaned in the film's final moments and have a long way to go before they can do anything about the mounting crisis. Revenge of the Sith ends in a bleak place for the entire galaxy. Though it delivers fantastic quotes and memes, this film is incredibly upsetting as it ends with the fall of the Republic and no hope for the survivors for nearly 20 years.

The Empire Wins in 'Revenge of the Sith'

Image via Lucasfilm

Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) says it best in the film when she says, "This is how liberty dies, with thunderous applause." Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), who is secretly the Sith Lord Darth Sidious, takes power for himself, becoming the Emperor and dismantling the democratic system that the Republic thrived on. Throughout the series, Palpatine plays both sides of the war, so he could never lose. Though the heroes believed they were winning, Palpatine had the ultimate victory. The Empire gaining control of the galaxy is certainly a blow, and their win lasts many years. Yet, Palpatine's rise to power isn't the film's most calamitous event.

The Emperor's first action is to wipe out all the Jedi with Order 66. Stealing the Clone Trooper's volition, he has the Jedi killed by their trusted companions. The Jedi are a staple of the galaxy, and the sudden eradication of this powerful group is unforgivable. Star Wars fans know the Jedi to be the heroes — that was the case from their introduction. Though several Jedi survive Order 66, including the leading characters, the death toll is high and includes younglings. This event largely whipped out an entire culture, and generations later, they are still suffering from the tragedy.

'Revenge of the Sith' Completes Anakin's Fall to the Dark Side

Image via Lucasfilm

Throughout the prequel trilogy, Anakin is the main character, but he cannot be referred to as the hero because of his actions in Revenge of the Sith. His exact morality is hard to track, as it changes multiple times, but the film leaves Anakin at his darkest. From the beginning, fans knew he would become Darth Vader, but that doesn't make his fall from grace any easier to watch. Anakin turning to the Dark Side causes his worst fears to become a reality as Padmé dies. Even with the additional power, he cannot save her as he intended. He turns his back on everything, slaying the Jedi children and adding bloodshed to the already violent war. In a universe where the heroes are expected to win, it's jarring to see him become a villain.

The film also includes an emotional confrontation between Anakin and Obi-Wan. After seeing their relationship grow, the audience is all too familiar with what they mean to each other. As Obi-Wan fights the man he practically raised, he feels like a failure. Anakin barely survives the battle with his closest friend and mentor, leaving a sense of betrayal that pushes him further down his villainous path.

Luke Skywalker Returns Hope to the Galaxy in 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope'

Neither the Empire's victory nor Anakin's commitment to the Dark Side is permanent, as the original trilogy proves. But with just a cursory knowledge of the eras of the Star Wars timeline, it's clear they lasted for years. After suffering through the Clone Wars, the galaxy is already facing problems, and the Empire does little to save them. In fact, Andor and Star Wars: The Bad Batch prove that the Empire made things worse for the citizens. And this goes on unchecked for years while the Rebellion swells from the dissatisfaction of the Empire's subjects.

Revenge of the Sith offers only a glimpse of hope, with the twins born to Anakin and Padmé in the midst of the chaos. Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia grow to be the heroes the galaxy needs, but that is many years after their birth. Their part of the film is far from happy, as their mother dies and their father becomes a Sith, leaving them to be split up in the galaxy and hidden until the time is right. In the continuity, the next film is Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope — that hope being Luke Skywalker and the Rebellion; but the title makes it clear that no hope existed in the years leading up to these events. That is what gives Rogue One the advantage. Just as Revenge of the Sith establishes the Empire's control, Rogue One gets to set up the Rebellion, meaning the end isn't a total loss. The prequels set out to tell the story of how Anakin became Vader, so they were never going to be happy. But with the Empire's rise and the murder of the Jedi, Revenge of the Sith ends at a particularly dark time in the story. With no hope able to take hold for nearly 20 years, the film will remain the most depressing.