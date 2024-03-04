The Big Picture The Star Wars reference in E.T. led to the alien characters technically becoming part of the Star Wars universe.

The connection between Spielberg and Lucas involves Easter eggs and creative collaborations that have lasting impacts.

Lucas indirectly referenced E.T. in The Phantom Menace and incorporated the alien characters into the Star Wars universe.

Everybody should strive to have a friendship as great as George Lucas and Steven Spielberg's. The two have been changing cinema as far back as the 1970s, thanks to their combined success with Star Wars, Jaws, and Indiana Jones. Once they got their feet in the door of Hollywood, they were quick to make good on their partnership, be it through collaboration or referencing each other's work via Easter eggs. Whether they are putting their heads together to create Indiana Jones, or Spielberg's hiding a Star Wars Easter egg in an Indiana Jones movie, the two legendary directors have shared a creative bond that has lasted to this day. It's a bond so strong that it tangentially wound up influencing the larger Star Wars universe in a way no one could have anticipated.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial A troubled child summons the courage to help a friendly alien escape from Earth and return to his home planet. Release Date June 11, 1982 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Henry Thomas , Dee Wallace , Robert MacNaughton , Drew Barrymore , Peter Coyote , K.C. Martel Runtime 115 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

'E.T.' Includes a Star Wars Reference That Started It All

Steven Spielberg's masterpiece includes a sequence where E.T. and the family go out for Halloween, with E.T. dressed as a ghost. As they're walking down the street, they encounter a kid dressed like Yoda, and E.T. darts towards the costumed child while saying "home," as if it recognizes Yoda. At the time, this meant nothing more than a slick reference to Lucas' multimedia franchise, an acknowledgment from one friend to another. But Lucas is nothing if not a believer in the concept of paying it forward... it just took him eons to actually follow through.

In the first installment of his infamous prequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, we get a scene of the Galactic Republic meeting, filled with representatives of all kinds of alien races we never get to spend time with. Somewhere off in the corner of the screen, we see three little brown nuggets in a senate seat, and they clearly have the same design as the E.T. from Spielberg's film. Once again, at the time, this was just a fun reference from Lucas to Spielberg, taking a secret victory lap between two friends who were still thriving in their creative fields. But as the Star Wars brand is exceptional at expanding itself, this quick visual gag wound up becoming an official piece of the galaxy far, far away for fans to salivate over.

'Star Wars: Cloak of Deception' Made E.T. Part of the Star Wars Franchise

Close

Author James Luceno is known for writing novels set in the Star Wars galaxy featuring stories that usually seek to flesh out pockets of stories or references that are mentioned in passing in Star Wars films. One such novel was called Cloak of Deception, and it was a prequel to The Phantom Menace. It focused on a Supreme Chancellor named Valorum, and shows how he was unknowingly manipulated by Palpatine into committing the trade route taxation that led to the political events of The Phantom Menace. This being a story detailing Star Wars politics, it elaborates upon the various players and includes new information on those "E.T." senators we saw in the scene.

Related Steven Spielberg Has a Surprising Influence on the Video Game Industry The director’s history with video games is almost as illustrious as his filmmaking career.

As it turns out, they're Asogians, and they come from a planet called Brodo Asogi, which is a planet that resides in Outer Rim territories of the Galactic Republic. The aliens we saw in The Phantom Menace were Senator Grebleips and his aides, a sly reference to Steven Spielberg. Furthermore, a series of "HoloNet News" was released to hype up the release of the sequel film Attack of the Clones, and one of these news updates mentions that Senator Grebleips funded an expedition to Earth. This is allegedly a reference to the E.T. film, explaining why E.T. even showed up on Earth in the first place.

Easter eggs come from such a pure place, as they're usually meant to be expressions of love and intense focus on the part of the creators. It's not a coincidence that the same franchise that created this connection is the same one that gave full names and personalities to background robots and elaborated on smaller aspects like Boba Fett's armor, a character who was on-screen for about a mere 7 minutes. It speaks to how fertile the Star Wars galaxy is with creative possibilities and how much it's teeming with life. Disney has two new Star Wars movies on the horizon, and hopefully they tap into those creative juices of previous Star Wars eras and encourage creators to fill every last spot with the love it deserves.

E.T. is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

Rent on Prime Video