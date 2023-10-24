To say that the Star Wars franchise has changed significantly under the reign of Walt Disney Studios would be an understatement. Despite the initial critical and commercial success of both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the franchise has suffered from being overexposed. The tagline “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away” doesn’t feel as special when plastered over countless different movies and, since the arrival of Disney+, TV shows.

That being said, the franchise has certainly entered a new era as it continues to expand its lore and world-building in Disney+. Shows like The Mandalorian successfully pushed the series' boundaries, earning fan's loyalty and receiving the industry's respect. And while future efforts have received decidedly more mixed results, the Disney+ Star Wars shows remain a source of continuous entertainment. Not every season is excellent - some are outright average. However, when Star Wars does things right, it thrives and reaches new levels of quality no one thought possible.

7 'The Book of Boba Fett' (2022)

The Book of Boba Fett had a great premise. Who didn’t want to see the most ruthless bounty hunter in the galaxy starring in his own show, where he got to hunt down even more ruthless bad guys? Unfortunately, The Book of Boba Fett felt like a combination of two disappointing shows in one. Half of the series felt like an underwhelming continuation of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi that took far too long to explain how Fett escaped the Sarlacc Pit; the other half felt like an unrelated and half-baked sequel to The Mandalorian, in which Fett himself was barely present.

While Robert Rodriguez deserves credit for adding a hint of the Western genre to the Star Wars universe, The Book of Boba Fett proved to be both too much and not enough of a good thing. It's also the most blatant cash grab of the Disney+ Star Wars shows and hinted at a disappointing third season of The Mandalorian, much to fans' collective dread.

6 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 (2023)

Any goodwill that The Mandalorian earned from Pedro Pascal’s endearing performance had largely dissipated by the time the series reached its long-awaited third season. It continues Mando's journey toward Mandalore, accompanied by his adopted son Grogu and fellow Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze.

Initially, The Mandalorian felt like a breath of fresh air in the Star Wars universe, as it was exploring the “hive of scum and villainy” that had only been hinted at in the original trilogy. Unfortunately, The Mandalorian seems to have no ending, with the third season mainly focused on building the larger mythology of the Star Warsuniverse instead of telling a satisfying story about Mando. Thus, those who aren’t up to date on the history of Dave Filoni’s animated shows were left hopelessly confused.

5 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' (2022)

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a largely forgettable limited series that would feel more forgivable if it wasn’t for a few baffling decisions. At its core, the idea of Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan learning to restore his faith in the Jedi Order is a compelling one. McGregor is among the most respected actors in the business, and his performance as the young Obi-Wan in the prequels has only increased in standing since 2005's Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Coupled with the highly-awaited return of Hayden Christensen to the role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi seemed poised for inevitable success.

Unfortunately, the series felt the need to tie in not only Darth Vader but also Luke Skywalker, Qui-Gon Jinn, Bail Organa, and even Emperor Palpatine for a series of unnecessary cameos that felt like nothing but fan service. Compared to their electrifying duels in Star Wars: A New Hopeand Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan and Vaders’ battle in Obi-Wan Kenobi felt dull and uninspired. Still, McGregor delivers a good performance, single-handedly elevating the series to new heights.

4 'Ahsoka' (2023)

It’s almost impossible to judge Ahsoka on its own merits. Those who enjoyed Star Wars Rebels got the satisfaction of seeing characters like Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) brought to life. The show follows Ahsoka's investigation of a new threat following the fall of the Empire.

Ahsoka essentially felt like another season of Rebels, but unlike the animated show, it felt no obligation to conclude its story in a satisfying or organic way. The most heartbreaking aspect of Ahsoka is the tremendous performance by the late great Ray Stevenson as the dark force-wielder Baylan Skoll. Baylan is among the most exciting new Star Wars characters introduced within the Disney era, and it's deeply tragic and unfortunate that Stevenson will not be able to play him again.

3 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 (2020)

The Mandalorian season 2 follows Din Djarin's efforts to return Grogu to his people, now revealed to be the Jedi. It has some tremendous highs and very discouraging lows. Rosario Dawson made her highly-anticipated debut as an older version of fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano in the episode “The Jedi,” and Bryce Dallas Howard proved she’s the MVP of Star Wars television with the action-packed installment “The Heiress.”

Unfortunately, the emotional connection between Din and Grogu was undercut by the strange and now-infamous appearance of a computer-generated version of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). It felt like an unnecessary way of tying The Mandalorian into the Star Wars franchise, even though the series had done enough to succeed on its own terms.

2 'The Mandalorian' Season 1 (2019)

The Mandalorian season 1 understood what made the Star Wars movies and shows unique and evolved it naturally. Pedro Pascal stars as Din Djarin, a bounty hunter forced into the furthest corners of the post-Empire galaxy to retrieve a target known only as "The Child." Fans soon discover The Child is the now-iconic Grogu, also known as "Baby Yoda."

It would have been easy for the Star Wars franchise to attempt its own dense, Game of Thrones-esque epic saga. However, The Mandalorian was content simply having “mission of the week” style adventures and only occasionally teasing the future plans involving villains like Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito)and the mystery surrounding Grogu’s origins. There was a simplicity to the first season of The Mandalorian that the later seasons of the show lacked, resulting in a richly compelling, character-driven Western that stood out in a franchise full of action setpieces and larger-than-life stakes.

1 'Andor' Season 1 (2022)

Andor isn’t just a great Star Wars show; it’s great television, period. Regardless of any connection to the galaxy far, far away, Tony Gilroy’s twelve-episode season works as a compelling analysis of how revolutions are born, what drives social fascism, and the perils of an unknown heritage. Thrown in a few all-time Star Wars monologues from the great Stellan Skarsgård, and the result is a modern prestige television series that just happens to feature TIE Fighters and Stormtroopers.

Gilroy took Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor - who hadn’t been given much to do in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - and turned him into a dynamic modern anti-hero. Propelled by Luna's nuanced, captivating, Emmy-worthy performance, Andor proved that Star Wars can still be exciting, politically relevant, and surprising. More shows should follow its lead; Star Wars has always been more than lightsabers and spaceships. At its core, the saga is a story about freedom and the lengths humanity will go to keep it; no show represents this sentiment better than Andor.

