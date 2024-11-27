Star Wars thrives with its cute characters. The droids have become an essential part of the universe, Porgs became a staple of the sequel trilogy's merch, and, of course, there is Grogu, who captured hearts in a single appearance and has reached a lasting popularity. But of all the adorable characters in the franchise, few are more influential than the Ewoks. The species of small, fuzzy bear-like creatures inhabit Endor and show up in Star Wars: Episode XI – Return of the Jedi. The first Ewok to appear, Wicket (Warwick Davis), quickly endears the audience to their species as he meets Leia (Carrie Fisher). While they may not look like much, without these unlikely allies, the rebels never could have defeated the Empire.

Though they are now a well-established part of Star Wars lore, Ewoks were not originally intended to appear in Return of the Jedi or in Star Wars at all. Ewoks were a later addition to George Lucas' story, and he wouldn't have created them if it weren't for Chewbacca. The Wookiee co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon developed in a way that forced Lucas to revise his plan and come up with the Ewoks.

'Star Wars' Almost Had Wookiees Defeat the Empire – Not Ewoks

It's no secret that Star Wars changed a lot before making it to the screen. Lucas has been open about planning to tell his story in a single film before realizing he needed more time and splitting it into a trilogy. This was the first event that led to the creation of the Ewoks. Though something similar to the Battle of Endor was always necessary for the story, Lucas initially envisioned the Wookiees to fulfill this purpose. The oversized creatures would certainly be capable of taking out the Empire. However, Lucas feared he wouldn't get to make the final battle as he imagined it, and, not wanting to lose the Wookiee species, he added the character of Chewbacca.

But, when it came time for Return of the Jedi, he encountered a problem. While the fact that a Wookiee already appeared in the story may not have been enough to call for a change (though it would have changed things, considering the rebels wouldn't be shocked to meet Wookiees, and would be able to communicate and make an alliance), Lucas had a different reason that required the switch. Chewbacca was just too good for the Wookiees to play what became the Ewoks' role. After two films, Chewie had proven the Wookiees to be technologically advanced. Chewie is adept with the technology in Star Wars, flying and performing maintenance on the Millennium Falcon, playing the holographic Dejarik for fun, and even reassembling C-3PO (Anthony Daniels). His talents would make it impossible to believe that his species was primitive, which Lucas wanted for the battle. So, because of Chewie, Lucas had to create something new.

George Lucas Made the Ewoks to Replace the Wookiees

Lucas was particular in his goal for this story. Fascinated by the Vietnam War's Viet Cong, he wanted the evil power to be defeated by a group with every disadvantage in the fight. While he could have presented Chewie as a rarity among Wookiees, Lucas chose to change the Wookiees into other creatures who would fight with spears and not have a grasp on the technology the Empire uses, to keep his original vision for the battle. And that is why we got the Ewoks.

Lucas explained in the DVD commentary of the film that when it came to designing the new species, he used the Wookiees as a starting point, saying, "So ultimately, I decided to keep the characters sort of fuzzy and hairy, but instead of long hair I gave them short hair, and instead of making them tall I made them short." These became the Ewoks, but they are undoubtedly some similarities to the Wookiees. Yet the biggest change emphasizes Lucas' goal. Unlike the large, shaggy creatures, Ewoks don't seem threatening. Their surprise participation in the battle adds comedy where the intimidating Wookiees couldn't, but more importantly, the fact that they are instrumental in defeating the Empire is more shocking because they don't look the part. The Ewoks may appear cute and harmless, but turn out to be deadly, proving that in Star Wars, the underdogs can win.

