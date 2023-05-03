There's all sorts of new Star Wars merchandise coming from Hasbro for the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi - but their latest reveal may be the most unexpected of all. A two-pack based on the classic '80s Ewoks cartoon is coming later this year.

Hasbro revealed the figures today as part of a livestream for the upcoming May the 4th Star Wars celebrations. The carded two-pack will include two figures; Wicket W. Warrick, the brave young Ewok who first befriends Princess Leia in Return of the Jedi, where he was played by Warwick Davis in his film debut; and his friend Princess Kneesa, who debuted in the subsequent spinoff cartoon series. The figures are fully articulated, realistically-sculpted, and come with a number of accessories, including Wicket's spear and Kneesa's pouch. The colorful packaging and the cartoon-styled card art mimics that of the original Kenner toyline for the Ewoks animated series, and like those '80s action figures, will include two collectible character coins.

Ewoks: Spirits of the Forest Moon

First appearing in 1983's Return of the Jedi as adorable-but-ferocious allies of the Rebel Alliance who dwelled on the forest moon of Endor, the Ewoks were a hit among viewers, and soon were spun off into their own Saturday-morning cartoon series. Airing for two seasons between 1985 and 1986, Ewoks chronicled the animated adventures of the teddy-bear-like aliens. The series was produced by noted Canadian animation studio Nelvana, and was developed by Paul Dini, who would go on to be one of the guiding creative voices behind Batman: The Animated Series. The show focused on the adolescent Ewok Wicket, and his attempts to prove his worth to his tribe; he was accompanied in his adventures by his family and friends, including Princess Kneesa (voiced by Cree Summer in one of her first voice roles), daughter of the Ewoks' chief. Over the course of the series, the Ewoks encountered many of the other inhabitants of Endor, including the gigantic Phlogs, the dark witch Morag, and their ancient enemies, the marauding Duloks. Although no longer considered part of Star Wars' official continuity, the series is currently streaming on Disney Plus as part of their Vintage Collection, along with its sister show Droids.

Image via LucasFilm

Kenner, prior to its purchase by Hasbro, released a full series of action figures based on the Ewoks cartoon in the '80s. As this was one of the last gasps of the Star Wars franchise before its revival in the '90s, heralded by Timothy Zahn's Thrawn novels, Dark Horse's Dark Empire comics, and eventually the Star Wars Special Editions, some of the Ewoks figures were quite rare, and command high prices on the secondary market.

The Ewoks two-pack will be available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse starting tomorrow, May the 4th.