If you're a big Star Wars fan, you're probably well aware of the fact that the expanded universe, which was made up of the various stories told outside the films, was rendered non-canon back in 2014. Following this, Disney decided that all future stories would be canon, while the EU would now be considered "Legends".

But while their stories might not be the same, did you know that several EU characters have indeed reappeared in newer, canon stories? From tiny easter eggs to major appearances, here are Star Wars EU characters that are actually canon.

Dash Rendar

For those who grew up with a Nintendo 64, the name Dash Rendar will definitely ring a bell. The main protagonist of the Shadows of the Empire game, Rendar was captain of the Outrider and a smuggler who in no way resembled Han Solo. Nope, not even a little!

Dash returned to Star Wars canon through 2018's Tales from Vandor, a journal book that features him encountering a young Han Solo and Chewbacca. His transport, the Outrider, is also canon, thanks to its brief appearance in the special edition of A New Hope.

Corran Horn

In the post-Return of the Jedi expanded universe stories, few have had a saga as interesting as Corran Horn. The main protagonist of the X-Wing novels, he was one of Rogue Squadron's greatest pilots before becoming a member of Luke's New Jedi Order.

While he's only referred to by his first name, Corran does in fact appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi, as he and his mother arrange to leave the planet Daiyu with help from Haja Estree. With a Rogue Squadron film currently in development, it's entirely possible that we haven't seen the last of Corran in canon.

Durge

A bounty hunter who had lived for centuries, Durge was a prominent villain in the many stories that made up the 2000s Clone Wars multimedia project. This Gen'Dai warrior was nigh impossible to kill, and was a frequent source of frustration for Jedi and clones alike.

In last year's War of the Bounty Hunters comic event, Durge reemerged as an antagonist in Doctor Aphra issue 11. While he hasn't been seen since, the character's established hatred of Mandalorians would certainly make him a great antagonist for future chapters of The Mandalorian.

Jaxxon

While the Star Wars comics published by Marvel today are relatively serious, they weren't always that way. Jaxxon, Lepi smuggler and ally to Han Solo, is proof of that.

Jaxxon has made several appearances in modern Star Wars comics, the most notable of which is IDW Publishing's Star Wars Adventures. In fact, the character has appeared more now in canon than he ever did in legends.

Captain Pellaeon

First appearing in Timothy Zahn's Thrawn Trilogy of novels, Gilad Pellaeon was Grand Admiral Thrawn's greatest ally. After his death, he became commander of the Imperial remnant and later became an ally to the New Republic following the war's end.

Although his canon appearances are a lot fewer than his legends counterpart, Pellaeon was brought into the canon through a quick voice cameo in the finale of Star Wars Rebels. His original creator Zahn further explored him in the novel Thrawn: Treason.

Beilert Valance

A recurring antagonist in Marvel's original Star Wars comics, Valance was a Stormtrooper officer who, following a horrific injury in battle, became a cyborg. This led him to take up bounty hunting as his new profession, and his assignments caused him to fight everyone from Luke Skywalker to Darth Vader himself.

Marvel gave the character a second chance starting with their adaptation ofSolo: A Star Wars Story. His story mostly remains the same, and he has since become a main character in their ongoing Bounty Hunters series.

Darth Revan

Few Sith Lords have left the impact that Darth Revan has. Formerly a great Jedi Knight, Darth Revan led his Sith Empire in a devastating war against his former comrades, until he was brought back to the light and defeated the Empire he helped create.

Darth Revan was first mentioned in canon in The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary, which revealed that a legion of Sith Troopers was named after him. He was further spoken of by Sith cultists in the novel Shadows of the Sith, and it's entirely possible that the upcomingKnights of the Old Republic remake will bring his story into the canon.

Jaster Mereel

A fearless Mandalorian warrior and protector of Concord Dawn, Jaster Mereel led the Mandalorians into battle and was the father figure to a young Jango Fett. Following his death during a battle in the Mandalorian Civil War, Jango became the Mandalorians new leader.

In The Mandalorian season two episode, The Tragedy, Boba Fett displays his chain code, which reveals Jaster's first name. Given that Boba also reflects on his father's days in the Mandalorian Civil War, it's highly likely that this Jaster has much of the same history as he did in legends.

Exar Kun

A major player in the Tales of the Jedi comics and the first character to ever use a double-bladed lightsaber (take that, Maul!), Exar Kun was one of the most dreaded Sith in galactic history. Even betrayal at the hands of former ally Ulic Qel-Droma did not stop him, for he later returned as a spirit that haunted Luke's fledgling Jedi academy on the fourth moon of Yavin.

Exar Kun was brought into canon following an interesting easter egg in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story. In the possession of criminal Dryden Vos is a stone taken from one of his Sith temples, and it features an inscription hailing the Sith Lord.

Rahm Kota

A main character in The Force Unleashed duology, Rahm Kota was a Jedi Master who survived Order 66 on account of his disdain for clones, preferring the company of experienced soldiers instead. After being blinded by Vader's apprentice Starkiller during a duel, he helped the assassin on his journey to becoming a Jedi.

In the fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, a wall featuring the names of many Jedi survivors can be seen, and among those names is none other than Kota himself. And, although they are not directly related, Kanan of Star Wars: Rebels does possess a few similarities to Kota, namely his distrust of clones and later blindness.

