The Star Wars Gift the Galaxy Campaign has just dropped two brand-new figure packs! Disney kicked off the highly-anticipated campaign on November 12, 2024, with new products being revealed every Tuesday till December 17, 2024. The collection will include exciting additions to Star Wars The Black Series and The Vintage Collection. The latest figure set includes Star Wars: The Black Series Luke Skywalker (Imperial Guard) and Princess Leia Organa (Boushh) and retails for $44.99.

The new figure packs are inspired by the iconic multimedia project Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire, released in 1996. The action figure set is designed to make the galaxy’s most iconic siblings appear exactly as they did in Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire. The Vintage Collection: Heir to the Empire 3-Pack will also be available for pre-order on the same date at the same time. Set for release in Spring 2025, the set is inspired by Timothy Zahn’s iconic Heir to the Empire trilogy. This set, priced at $44.99 includes 3.75-inch figures of Grand Admiral Thrawn, Captain Pellaeon, and Jorrus C’Baoth. Thrawn comes with a blaster pistol, Pellaeon features a blaster while Joruus will include a Lightsaber necklace, force lightning hand, and unlit hilt.

Both sets will be available to pre-order starting December 11, 2024, at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse for Premium members. General availability for all fans will start on the same date at 2 PM ET. These figures will also be available at the Disney Store later. The figure sets will be packaged in collector-friendly window boxes that are perfect for display. Not to mention that the boxes will also feature character art along with an outer sleeve.

‘Star Wars: Shadow of the Empire’ Is an Important Chapter in ‘Star Wars’ Lore

Star Wars: Shadow of the Empire is set between The Empire Strikes Back and The Last Jedi. The multimedia project consists of a novel written by Steve Perry, a video game released for the Nintendo 64 and PC, a comic book series, a soundtrack, and a toy collection. Star Wars: Shadow of the Empire introduced fans to characters such as Prince Xizor and Dash Rendar while expanding the Star Wars universe.

The story follows Princess Leia disguising herself as a Ubersian bounty hunter. However, her plan goes wrong when Xizor captures her. It is then up to Luke, along with his friends to rescue her. The action set aims to take the fans back to this very moment in the franchise and make them relive it. That explains why Luke’s figure features a removable helmet and spear accessory. On the other hand, Leia’s figure comes with her Boushh helmet, staff, and pouch.

The Heir to the Empire book trilogy, on the other hand, is part of the Star Wars expanded universe that is now known as Star Wars Legends. The trilogy is often referred to as The Thrawn Trilogy because it introduces the fan-favorite character Grand Admiral Thrawn, who is now one of the most iconic villains in the franchise.

Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with the release of the Shadows of the Empire and Heir to the Empire figure sets, available for pre-order on December 11, 2024.