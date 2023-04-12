Ever since Lucasfilm announced the next three Star Wars stories that will make the jump to the big screen during Celebration Europe over the past weekend, it was noticeable how none of these projects had a release date attached to them. It shouldn't come as a surprise, as every time the studio added a movie set in the galaxy far, far away to Disney's release schedule after The Rise of Skywalker, they ended up being scrapped a few months later. And there hasn't been a lack of trying, with the latest major attempt coming in the form of Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron, originally meant to hit theaters this Christmas and currently collecting dust inside an Imperial vault.

Hopefully, the speed bumps the franchise has faced during the last few years are now a thing of the past, as Star Wars enters a new era of storytelling with its current slate of films. One of the stories in development at Lucasfilm will be directed by James Mangold, and it will focus on the first Jedi the galaxy ever saw, giving an origin story to the Order that has sworn to protect the galaxy over many centuries. The filmmaker is currently working on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny for the studio, reinforcing the idea that they are impressed with what Mangold has done with the action blockbuster starring Harrison Ford.

The second film that was talked about during the massive fan event was the culmination of the story that began in 2019 when the first episode of The Mandalorian arrived to Disney+. Dave Filoni will sit behind the camera for a cinematic event that will wrap up the story of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, as well as everything connected to the show's spin-offs, such as Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew. It is currently unknown what the plot for the movie will be, but with the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) generating gossip around the galaxy, it won't be hard to imagine what kind of threat Djarin and his friends will be dealing with when they fly towards the big screen.

Image via Lucasfilm

RELATED: Everything We Learned at Star Wars Celebratio

But perhaps the most shocking announcement to come out of the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase panel was the return of Daisy Ridley to the role of Rey, after the character was the protagonist of the sequel trilogy. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct a story set fifteen years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, with Rey trying to build a new Jedi Order while fighting against forces trying to stop her from doing so. Rey has come a long way since looking for scrap metal in Jakku and proceeding to save the galaxy, and there's no telling how she will feel a decade and a half after audiences last saw her journey.

When Will These Movies Release in Theaters?

While Lucasfilm hasn't made an official announcement regarding release dates yet, The Hollywood Reporter claims that the film featuring Daisy Ridley as Rey will be coming first, followed a year later by the movie including the storylines from The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm's current plan must be taken into account with the fact that the next untitled Star Wars film is set for 2025 in Disney's schedule. Audiences could potentially be looking at 2025 and 2026 as possible release windows for the return of the galaxy far, far away to theaters, although precise dates are yet to be determined.

While you wait for official release date announcements regarding the new Star Wars movies, you can check out the trailer for the next live action series set in the franchise, Ahsoka, below: